9 must-watch kids movies in 2022

The year 2022 looks like a good year for new kids movies. The mixed bag of future releases includes sequels, origin stories and spinoffs as well as some great new stories.

So, get ready for some silly fun and plenty of singing along this year. Here is a list of nine movies you can’t miss.

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

Release date: Jan. 14.

The “monsterfication ray,” a mysterious invention, goes wrong. Drac and his monster pals become humans and Johnny becomes a monster, per IMDb. Will they team up to find a cure and fix this mess before it’s too late?

‘The King’s Daughter’

Release date: Jan. 21.

Secret princesses, a mermaid and a king who wants to be immortal: This movie seems to have it all. To achieve immortality, the king must take the mermaid’s life force but a young woman won’t let that happen, per Good Housekeeping.

‘Turning Red’

Release date: March 11.

This is one of two Pixar movies this year with a typically unique and quirky premise. The film follows a 13-year-old girl who turns into a giant red panda every time she gets too excited. It sounds silly, but knowing Pixar this film is bound to be full of lessons that even adults can learn, per Screen Rant.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Release date: April 8.

Following the 2020 movie, Sonic is back and this time, he is fighting Doctor Eggman who wants to steal Master Emerald. If you’re familiar with the Sonic video games, then you already know the characters — Tails and Knuckles — will make an appearance in this sequel.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Release date: May 20.

While the DC universe is releasing tons of movies this year, one that is unexpected is “DC League of Super-Pets,” an animated movie all about DC superheroes’ pets. The star-studded cast — including Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart — is bound to make this a hilarious film, per Screen Rant.

‘Lightyear’

Release date: June 17.

If you’re a fan of the “Toy Story” series then this movie is a treat for you. It is the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, and how he becomes the Space Ranger we know him as today, per Movie Insider.

‘Minions: Rise of Gru’

Release date: July 1.

This movie was scheduled for release in 2020 but was pushed back. According to Good Housekeeping, the release isn’t guaranteed but it seems hopeful. The movie follows Gru in the ’70s as he becomes the villain. It also gives us a backstory of how the minions got involved.

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part One’

Release date: Oct. 7.

In this movie, Miles Morales continues to have adventures with Spider-Men from other dimensions, including Peter Parker and Spider Gwen. Per Screen Rant, the movie’s official title contains Part One, which could mean that a sequel may already be in production.

‘Super Mario Bros.’

Release date: Dec. 21.

“Super Mario Bros.” follow the typical video game plot where a plumber named Mario travels with his brother Luigi to save a princess, per IMDb. The movie has packaged in A-listers like Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and others, including Jack Black and Seth Rogen.