Utah Jazz reportedly to sign Danuel House Jr.

As news started spreading Tuesday that the Utah Jazz were trading Miye Oni to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a prevailing thought was that the Jazz would start cycling through players on 10-day contracts, as they would have two open roster spots.

Then a short time later, news broke that Joe Ingles had entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

All told, the Jazz are now in need of players, and to that end, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning that the team is planning to sign free agent Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.

The Utah Jazz plan to sign free agent forward Danuel House to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2022

Who is Danuel House Jr.?

House Jr. is a 28-year-old who is measured at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds. He may be familiar to Jazz fans, as he was an important part of the Houston Rockets’ rotation when they beat the Jazz during the 2019 playoffs.

After leaving Texas A&M in 2016, House Jr. bounced around the NBA and the NBA G League, playing for the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League.

In 2018, he joined the Rockets organization, and in 2019, he had his two-way contract converted into a standard deal.

He stayed with the Rockets until getting waived just over two weeks ago on Dec. 18. He joined the New York Knicks on a 10-day deal on Dec. 23 but was not retained after it expired.

How will House Jr. fit in with the Jazz?

House Jr. certainly has more solid NBA experience than many players who get signed to 10-day deals, so it seems reasonable that he could get some playing time, especially given that the Jazz are shorthanded.

That said, he will surely be toward the end of the rotation, and therefore it’s also entirely reasonable to think that he won’t play much if any at all.