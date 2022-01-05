‘Reconnect with art’: Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ reveals new exhibition lineup

Most of us are still struggling to be a part of the community again after another year of lockdowns and closures. But 2022 may have more in store as the Utah Museum of Fine Arts opens up its doors with new exhibitions and events lined up, starting this month.

“The UMFA is full of beautiful, one-of-a-kind objects, but what it’s really about is people,” says Gretchen Dietrich, UMFA executive director. “Whatever your hopes are for 2022, come see how art can help make your life happier.”

The museum is offering two exhibitions that offer a fresh take on ancient objects and artwork while one welcomes community collaboration.

Kicking off the exhibitions is salt 15: Horacio Rodriguez, an in-house curation on view starting Jan. 22 until June 26. It features a Salt Lake City artist who takes information from his Mexican and Puerto Rican ancestry and traditions. Rodriguez investigates the immigration of people and things — past and present— across the U.S. and Mexico border.

The artist digitally scanned and printed 3D replicas of ancient objects. Using the prints, he created molds, casted new clay forms and added surface details.

If you’re interested in learning more about Rodriguez and his artistic process, attend the “Artist in Conversation” preview event on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. MST in person or online.

Next up is Handstitched Worlds: The Cartography of Quilts, a traveling exhibition from the American Folk Art Museum in New York on view starting Feb. 19 until May 15. This out-of-the-ordinary show presents “quilts as maps of human stories and experiences,” said the museum.

But that is not all. Opening day features a “Sew Saturday” celebration, a free admission event where attendees can make their own embroidery maps.

Lastly, David Rios Ferreira: Transcending Time and Space, which features work and writing by artist Denae Shanidiin, will be on view from March 19 until Dec. 4 at the museum’s ACME Lab.

This exhibition “invites visitors to contemplate those they’ve lost, others they miss across distances, or even people they have yet to meet,” the museum stated. An artist talk will be held on March 18.

All these exhibitions complement the museum’s ongoing presentation of four community-created murals, 2020: From here on out, on view in the G.W. Anderson Family Great Hall.