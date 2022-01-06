3 keys to BYU’s win against Pacific

BYU (13-3, 1-0) defeated Pacific 73-51 in the West Coast Conference opener Thursday night at the Marriott Center.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:
- BYU scored five points over the final three seconds of the first half on a 3-pointer by Alex Barcello and a steal and score by Spencer Johnson to give the Cougars a 35-31 halftime lead.
- The Cougars took control over the first five minutes of the second half, thanks in part to 3-pointers by Barcello, Trevin Knell and Te’Jon Lucas. BYU ran away from Pacific over the final 20 minutes to earn a 22-point victory.
- Freshman Fousseyni Traore recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Barcello finished with 15 points, Lucas and Seneca Knight added 11, and Knell scored 10. In the second half, Pacific made 1 of 10 3-pointers while BYU knocked down 8 of 15.
