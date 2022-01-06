 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah running back Tavion Thomas returning in 2022

By Joe Coles
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas celebrates as he scores against Ohio State
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Tavion Thomas is returning to Utah for the 2022 season.

Thomas, who announced his decision via the Utah football Twitter account on Thursday, had a breakout season in 2021.

Thomas rushed for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and set the Utah record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

“I have unfinished business here in Utah,” Thomas wrote. “It’s important to me that I get my degree, and show kids where I’m from that it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

The 6-foot-2, 221-pound running back will be back for his fourth season, after spending two years at Cincinnati and one with Utah.

“I love this city, I love these fans, and I’m looking forward to putting on the red and white for one more year,” Thomas wrote.

After fumbling in the first two games of the season, Thomas dropped down the depth chart, but regained the trust of Utah coaches and had his breakout game against USC, rushing for 113 yards and reclaiming his position as RB1.

His journey from homelessness to being one of the key cogs in Utah’s offense was one of college football’s best stories this season.

Thomas rushed for 100 or more yards in five games this season.

Next Up In University of Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

COVID-19 pandemic: Is too much testing part of the problem?

By Bethany Mandel

Rudy Gobert enters NBA health and safety protocols and Jazz injury report grows

By Sarah Todd

Here’s how long different face masks protect you from omicron variant symptoms

By Herb Scribner

If you love fishing or old cars, you can’t miss these two Flaming Gorge events

By Flaming Gorge

Arizona siblings lose unvaccinated parents to COVID-19

By Gitanjali Poonia

Does sexism, objectification of women exist in Utah? Here’s what a USU study found

By Marjorie Cortez