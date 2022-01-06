Utah running back Tavion Thomas returning in 2022

Tavion Thomas is returning to Utah for the 2022 season.

Thomas, who announced his decision via the Utah football Twitter account on Thursday, had a breakout season in 2021.

Thomas rushed for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and set the Utah record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

“I have unfinished business here in Utah,” Thomas wrote. “It’s important to me that I get my degree, and show kids where I’m from that it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

The 6-foot-2, 221-pound running back will be back for his fourth season, after spending two years at Cincinnati and one with Utah.

“I love this city, I love these fans, and I’m looking forward to putting on the red and white for one more year,” Thomas wrote.

After fumbling in the first two games of the season, Thomas dropped down the depth chart, but regained the trust of Utah coaches and had his breakout game against USC, rushing for 113 yards and reclaiming his position as RB1.

His journey from homelessness to being one of the key cogs in Utah’s offense was one of college football’s best stories this season.

Thomas rushed for 100 or more yards in five games this season.