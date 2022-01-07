Legendary actor Sir Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sir Sidney Poitier, the Academy Award-winning actor from the Hollywood golden age, has died, officials said. He was 94.

Poitier was considered Hollywood’s first Black movie star, per CNN.

He also was the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar award.

Poitier was given an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974.

Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, told CNN that Poitier died Thursday evening.

It’s unclear how Poitier died.

Related Poitier fought racism by rejecting some roles

Poitier was known for acting, directing and producing in Hollywood. But he was also a big voice for civil rights in 1960s, according to Business Insider.

He was also an ambassador for the Bahamas.

He starred in movies such as “Lilies of the Field,” “A Patch of Blue,” “To Sir, With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

Poitier wrote for People magazine that he felt an obligation to inspire Black people with every movie he made.