Legendary actor Sir Sidney Poitier dies at 94

How did Sir Sidney Poitier die?

By Herb Scribner
Sidney Poitier, star of “To Sir With Love,” in Los Angeles.
Sidney Poitier, star of “To Sir With Love,” places his hands in wet concrete at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 1967. Poitier has died at age 94.
Associated Press

Sir Sidney Poitier, the Academy Award-winning actor from the Hollywood golden age, has died, officials said. He was 94.

Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, told CNN that Poitier died Thursday evening.

  • It’s unclear how Poitier died.

Poitier was known for acting, directing and producing in Hollywood. But he was also a big voice for civil rights in 1960s, according to Business Insider.

  • He was also an ambassador for the Bahamas.
  • He starred in movies such as “Lilies of the Field,” “A Patch of Blue,” “To Sir, With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

Poitier wrote for People magazine that he felt an obligation to inspire Black people with every movie he made.

  • “I felt very much as if I were representing 15, 18 million people with every move I made,” he said.

