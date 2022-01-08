3 keys in BYU’s 52-43 win over Saint Mary’s

BYU (14-3, 2-0) maintained its grip on first place in the West Coast Conference standings with a hard-fought 52-43 victory over Saint Mary’s Saturday night at the Marriott Center.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:
- BYU outshot Saint Mary’s 39%-29% overall from the field. The Cougars hit 1 of 13 3-pointers while the Gaels made 4 of 23.
- The Cougars forced 19 Saint Mary’s turnovers and scored 12 points off those turnovers.
- Te’Jon Lucas was the only BYU player to score double figures with 10. Trevin Knell and Fousseyni Traore each scored nine and Traore also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
