3 keys in BYU’s 52-43 win over Saint Mary’s

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) and Saint Mary's Gaels guard Alex Ducas (44) get tangled up in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) and St. Mary’s Gaels guard Alex Ducas (44) get tangled up in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU (14-3, 2-0) maintained its grip on first place in the West Coast Conference standings with a hard-fought 52-43 victory over Saint Mary’s Saturday night at the Marriott Center.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:

  • BYU outshot Saint Mary’s 39%-29% overall from the field. The Cougars hit 1 of 13 3-pointers while the Gaels made 4 of 23.
  • The Cougars forced 19 Saint Mary’s turnovers and scored 12 points off those turnovers.
  • Te’Jon Lucas was the only BYU player to score double figures with 10. Trevin Knell and Fousseyni Traore each scored nine and Traore also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

