‘Full House’ legend Bob Saget has passed away. Here’s what happened

Bob Saget — the legendary comedic actor who starred on the ‘90s comedy “Full House” — has died. He was 65.

Saget was reportedly found dead in his Florida hotel room, according to TMZ.

Authorities confirmed he was found at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes: “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

There were no signs of foul play or drug use, per reports.

Saget was known as one of television’s most iconic dads, starring as Danny Tanner on “Full House.” In the years after, Saget performed standup comedy. He was also the voice of older Ted Mosby on the show “How I Met Your Mother.”

Reactions to Saget’s death flooded social media Sunday night as many people learned of his passing.

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say . I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Rest in Peace Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/QMy9OYxoJp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2022

BOB SAGET YOU THE BEST DAD ON THE EARTH. MY HEART BROKEN FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/mB0T6FaIlV — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 10, 2022

Oh this is terrible news. Rest in peace, Bob Saget. https://t.co/Z0x5kORyhD — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 10, 2022

This is insane. He was so young, and one of the sweetest comics around. Kind and genuine every time you saw him. What a loss.



Bob Saget, Comic and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Dies at 65 https://t.co/hpbbwYyOj3 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 10, 2022

Wow... just heard the news of Bob Saget passing away. That man was a comedy genius. RIP pic.twitter.com/hxtuDST94I — Troydan (@Troydan) January 10, 2022

So heartbreaking… R.I.P. to an icon that played a major role in my childhood. Growing up, I loved staying up late and watching Full House. That love later spilled over into my obsession with How I Met Your Mother.



65 years old is too young. https://t.co/uhsari8N92 — Ryan Reynolds (@RPRTalks) January 10, 2022