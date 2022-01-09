 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

‘Full House’ legend Bob Saget has passed away. Here’s what happened

‘Full House’ star and comedy legend Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room.

By Herb Scribner
Bob Saget in Los Angeles.
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of “MacGruber” on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.
Associated Press

Bob Saget — the legendary comedic actor who starred on the ‘90s comedy “Full House” — has died. He was 65.

  • Saget was reportedly found dead in his Florida hotel room, according to TMZ.
  • Authorities confirmed he was found at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes: “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
  • There were no signs of foul play or drug use, per reports.

Saget was known as one of television’s most iconic dads, starring as Danny Tanner on “Full House.” In the years after, Saget performed standup comedy. He was also the voice of older Ted Mosby on the show “How I Met Your Mother.”

Reactions to Saget’s death flooded social media Sunday night as many people learned of his passing.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

Which Utah ties are headed to the NFL playoffs this year? Here’s a look at all 34 players

By Brandon Judd

Monthly child tax credit payments have stopped. Will they be back?

By Lois M. Collins

Be wary of ‘divorce made me better’ narratives

By Naomi Schaefer Riley

High school boys wrestling: A closer look at the 84 participants in the 22nd-annual Utah All-Star Duals

By James Edward

High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 56 participants in the 22nd-annual Utah All-Star Duals

By James Edward

Should you use a throat swab or nose swab to find the omicron variant?

By Herb Scribner