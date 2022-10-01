Now available to all, the new “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet has many changes and updates. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced the changes in his general conference address on Saturday.

Here are the top 10 things to know about the new “For the Strength of Youth.”

New approach for the manual

Elder Uchtdorf said in announcing the new manual that, “‘For the Strength of Youth’ focuses on the foundation for your choices. It focuses on values, principles and doctrine instead of every specific behavior.”

Elder Uchtdorf continued: “I suppose the guide could give you long lists of clothes you shouldn’t wear, words you shouldn’t say, and movies you shouldn’t watch. But would that really be helpful in a global church? Would such an approach truly prepare you for a lifetime of Christlike living?”

A title change

The title has now changed from “For the Strength of Youth” to “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Decisions”

As the manual’s focus has changed to helping the youth of the church make decisions, so has the title of the pamphlet.

“When you have important choices to make, Jesus Christ and His restored gospel are the best choice. When you have questions, Jesus Christ and His restored gospel are the best answer. When you feel weak, Jesus Christ is your strength,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

The First Presidency of the church said in its opening statement of the manual: “This guide will help you build a solid foundation for making choices to stay on the covenant path. It will help you prepare to make sacred covenants in the temple, prepare to serve a mission, and find joy in following Jesus Christ throughout your life.”

New chapter focuses

“For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Decisions” features new chapters titled: Make inspired choices, Jesus Christ will help you, Love God and love your neighbor, Walk in God’s light, Your body is sacred, Truth will make you free and Find joy in Christ.

Chapters that have been eliminated

The former “For the Strength of Youth” manual had chapters titled: Dating, Dress and Appearance, Education, Entertainment and Media, Family, Friends, Gratitude, Honesty and Integrity, Language, Music and Dancing, Physical and Emotional Health, Repentance, Sabbath Day Observance, Service, Sexual Purity, Tithes and Offerings, Work and Self-Reliance and Go Forward with Faith.

Each chapter has three sections

Within the new chapters, there are three sections of instruction that outline what a reader will learn about:



Eternal truths Invitations Promised Blessings

Q&A’s follow each chapter

There are questions and answers at the end of the three sections mentioned above to help those who may have further questions regarding the topic.

For example, in the chapter titled “Truth will make you free,” the first question that follows the promised blessings section says, “is it wrong to have questions about the church? How can I find answers?”

The first part of the answer that follows this questions says, “Having questions is not a sign of weakness or lack of faith. In fact, asking questions can help build faith.”

The appendix

Within the new manual, there is a new structure to the appendix topics: Temple recommend questions for youth, Young Women Theme, Aaronic Priesthood Quorum Theme and The Ten Commandments.

A new ‘What about...?’ section

The updated manual gives guidance for where young people can turn for gospel centered answers to specific topics such as “addiction, anxiety, commandments, education, depression, etc.”

Multiple languages

Along with the focus of utilizing this manual for the global church, the new manual is available right now digitally in 50 different languages.

Available digitally and in print

The online version of the new “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Decisions” is now available in the youth section of the church website and Gospel Library app.

The printed copies of the manual will be distributed to the youth of the church worldwide throughout the rest of 2022 according to the Church Newsroom.