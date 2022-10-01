Live coverage: The latest as No. 12 Utah football takes on Oregon State

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Oregon State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah 14, OSU 7.

1st Quarter

Clark Phillips III with his second interception of the day, jumping the route, and he takes this one 38 yards to the house. Utah 14, OSU 7.

9:36 — Oregon State marches down the field. Silas Bolden takes the double handoff 29 yards for the score. Utah 7, OSU 7.

13:03 — Cam Rising cashes in on the OSU turnover with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jalyen Dixon. Utah 7, OSU 0.

13:50 — Clark Phillips III picks off Chance Nolan on Oregon State’s first drive of the game.

1 of 6 2 of 6 3 of 6 4 of 6 5 of 6 6 of 6

Pregame

Here are some stories to get you ready for the game: