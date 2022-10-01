Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Live coverage: The latest as No. 12 Utah football takes on Oregon State

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Live coverage: The latest as No. 12 Utah football takes on Oregon State
Utah players go through drills

Utah players go through drills as they and Oregon State prepare to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Oregon State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah 14, OSU 7.

1st Quarter

  • Clark Phillips III with his second interception of the day, jumping the route, and he takes this one 38 yards to the house. Utah 14, OSU 7.
  • 9:36 — Oregon State marches down the field. Silas Bolden takes the double handoff 29 yards for the score. Utah 7, OSU 7.
  • 13:03 — Cam Rising cashes in on the OSU turnover with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jalyen Dixon. Utah 7, OSU 0.

  • 13:50 — Clark Phillips III picks off Chance Nolan on Oregon State’s first drive of the game.
merlin_2942609.jpg

Utah and Oregon State play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 6
merlin_2942611.jpg

Utah and Oregon State play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 6
merlin_2942613.jpg

Utah and Oregon State play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 6
Utah players go through drills

Utah players go through drills as they and Oregon State prepare to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 6
merlin_2942617.jpg

Utah players go through drills as they and Oregon State prepare to play a football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 6
merlin_2942621.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches his players stretch as Utah and Oregon State prepare to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 6
merlin_2942609.jpg
merlin_2942611.jpg
merlin_2942613.jpg
Utah players go through drills
merlin_2942617.jpg
merlin_2942621.jpg

Pregame

Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:

Related

Next Up In Sports
Utah Jazz dopplegangers Will Hardy and Walker Kessler
High school football: RPI rankings Week 8 update — Timpview, Juab, Enterprise take over top spots in respective classifications
High school football roundup for Week 8
High school girls soccer: 6A/5A state tournament pairings after Saturday’s final RPI reveal
How one U.S. soccer player is honoring his father
How Americans feel about praying football coaches