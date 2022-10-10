Utah food chain Cafe Zupas debuts new chicken sandwich

Cafe Zupas is a Utah-based restaurant chain that specializes in sandwiches, soups and salads. The chain recently announced that it will be adding a new menu item: a spicy chicken sandwich.

In a state that adores fried chicken (especially Chick-fil-A), this menu item is another iteration of a fried chicken sandwich. The Cafe Zupas website says that the sandwich is made with “juicy crispy chicken with a spicy kick, sweet and tangy white bbq sauce, bread & butter pickles, tomatoes, and fresh chopped mixed greens.”

This sandwich is offered on either Italian ciabatta or whole wheat ancient brain bread.

Cafe Zupas fall menu

Cafe Zupas regularly rotates its seasonal menu items. Here’s what the Utah chain has on the menu for fall.

Turkey, cranberry and brie

This turkey sandwich features ingredients like brie, turkey and cranberry sauce, along with bacon, microgreens and tomato. A twist on Thanksgiving style food, this sandwich is available at Cafe Zupas for fall.

Pumpkin spice creme brulee

This creme brulee adds a pumpkin spice twist to custard and features candied pecans, salted caramel along with a pumpkin spice topping.

Pumpkin and chorizo

When it’s colder outside, sometimes the only meal that will suffice is soup. This soup is a take on a chorizo and bean soup, but in a pumpkin broth.

