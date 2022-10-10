BYU will be wearing this custom helmet for the Arkansas game — cue the 😱 and 🔥

BYU has upped its uniform game — particularly in the helmet department — as the 2022 season hits the midway mark.

One week after the Cougars unveiled a royal blue and black gradient helmet to accompany a black-out uniform look for their matchup against Notre Dame, BYU has another new look for its game this Saturday against Arkansas.

Against the Razorbacks, the Cougars’ helmet will be royal blue, include a white face mask and incorporate the Y logo outlined in white from last week’s helmet.

Here’s the big twist, though — these custom helmets will include a cougar head painted on one side, with a mountainside underneath the Y logo on the other side.

The rest of the BYU uniform will be a white jersey top and white pants, with royal blue trim.

The Cougars play Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. MDT on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

How BYU fans reacted to the uniform combo for the Arkansas game

Here’s just a sampling of the reactions on Twitter to the latest uniform unveiling, with a few fans more concerned about the on-field production vs. the team’s look:

OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH — BYU Uniform Tracker (@ByuTracker) October 10, 2022

All I ask is that BYU win so that I can actually enjoy these helmets the way they deserve to be enjoyed https://t.co/Wfq1Y66y9u — Joe Wheat (@joewheat27) October 10, 2022

BYU is wearing white at home and rocking these glorious custom helmets.😮 https://t.co/X1D23XRrxD — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) October 10, 2022

sToP wOrRyInG aBoUt ThE uNiS aNd WiN…



As if the players and coaches spend more than 5 minutes all season long on anything related to what uniforms they wear. — Tobi McHardy (@TobiMack) October 10, 2022

*whispers* These are better than the blackouts 🔥 — Braedon (@bkimb12) October 10, 2022

Sailor Coug deserves a helmet! — Jason P (@jasonpbyu) October 10, 2022

Those are better than the black to royal gradient. https://t.co/ZLsnRjFvSD — Talon Chappell (@TChapp66) October 10, 2022

Underrated aspect…white face mask is 🔥 — Kenneth Cox (@KennyCoxKC) October 10, 2022

Not a fan! How about tradition? We don’t need to turn into Oregon. Maybe too much focus on how the team looks rather than on how it plays. — TheFoundingFather (@robhigginson01) October 10, 2022