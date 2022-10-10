Facebook Twitter
Monday, October 10, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

BYU will be wearing this custom helmet for the Arkansas game — cue the 😱 and 🔥

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE BYU will be wearing this custom helmet for the Arkansas game — cue the 😱 and 🔥
BYU’s helmets for its game against Arkansas this week will include a painted cougar head on one side and a painted mountainside under the traditional Y logo on the other side.

BYU’s helmets for its game against Arkansas this week will include a painted cougar head on one side and a painted mountainside under the traditional Y logo on the other side.

Twitter photo, via @BYUfootball

BYU has upped its uniform game — particularly in the helmet department — as the 2022 season hits the midway mark.

One week after the Cougars unveiled a royal blue and black gradient helmet to accompany a black-out uniform look for their matchup against Notre Dame, BYU has another new look for its game this Saturday against Arkansas.

Against the Razorbacks, the Cougars’ helmet will be royal blue, include a white face mask and incorporate the Y logo outlined in white from last week’s helmet. 

Here’s the big twist, though — these custom helmets will include a cougar head painted on one side, with a mountainside underneath the Y logo on the other side.

The rest of the BYU uniform will be a white jersey top and white pants, with royal blue trim.

The Cougars play Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. MDT on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

How BYU fans reacted to the uniform combo for the Arkansas game

Here’s just a sampling of the reactions on Twitter to the latest uniform unveiling, with a few fans more concerned about the on-field production vs. the team’s look:

Next Up In BYU sports
Conner Mantz eyed an American record in his first marathon. Did the former BYU star break it?
Why BYU’s Mark Pope is not looking back, or forward, in Cougars’ final season in the WCC
Where do Cougars go from here after troubling loss to Notre Dame?
Taysom Hill took doing Taysom Hill things to a whole new level in Saints’ win
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the major polls?
BYU football: Was Jaren Hall playing hurt Saturday night in Las Vegas?