Facebook Twitter
Monday, October 10, 2022 | 
College Basketball Sports Brigham Young

BYU and Utah are in the running for prized basketball recruit Keanu Dawes. What is he looking for in a school?

Dawes will announce his decision on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE BYU and Utah are in the running for prized basketball recruit Keanu Dawes. What is he looking for in a school?
Screen_Shot_2022_08_10_at_1.28.56_PM.png

Keanu Dawes, a four-star basketball prospect from Texas, will announced where he will play college basketball on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Twitter screenshot, via @keanu_28

Keanu Dawes knows exactly what he is looking for in a school.

A consensus four-star basketball recruit who lives in Houston, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, Dawes was targeted by some of the best men’s college basketball programs in the country before narrowing down his list to just four schools.

Related

Included in that list are BYU and Utah, as well as a couple of hometown schools — Rice and Texas.

Dawes is scheduled to announce where he will play college basketball on Tuesday, but late Monday night he expressed some thoughts about his future in a video he shared on social media, specifically what he values when it comes to his future school.

“My recruiting process kind of started late,” Dawes said. “I got my first offer at the beginning of my junior year and then throughout the season and the rest of the summer just kind of started to get more offers and then bigger offers.

“When it came down to choose my top 6 (schools) and then my top 4, where it is right now, I kind of just went off who I felt would help me get to the league the best. Who would develop me the best. And also off the court. That is a big thing because you are not just playing basketball the whole time you are there. You are with the teammates, the staff, and the actual school itself.”

Dawes has lofty goals for himself, no matter where he attends college.

“The final goal is to make it to the NBA, make it to the league,” he said. “In college, I want to develop for however long I’m there.

“Personals goals are to win Freshman of the Year in whatever conference I’m in and to take my team to the (NCAA) Tournament. I feel like if you can do that as a freshman you are doing something pretty big that not a lot of people can do... but it won’t be easy wherever I go.”

Next Up In Sports
Utah State nearly doubled the size of its 2023 recruiting class over the last two days
Runnin’ Utes’ basketball season starts in four weeks: Are they ready to play now?
High school boys golf: Seeking fifth straight state title, Skyline builds narrow 4-stroke lead at Day 1 of 5A state tournament
They are undefeated, ranked and one of the best stories in college football
High school golf: Lone Peak jumps out to big lead heading into final day of 6A golf tournament
Steward Health Care Week 9 high school star athletes of the week