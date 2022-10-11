High school soccer: 6A/5A second round recap from Tuesday’s games

6A Playoffs

Undefeated Lone Peak remained just that following it’s second round matchup with Clearfield Tuesday afternoon. A brace from Bella Devey propelled the top-seeded Knights into the quarterfinal round.

Layton needed a penalty shootout to secure its spot in the next round of the 6A playoffs, as it defeated Region 1 foe Syracuse 4-2 in PKs. Reese Robinson netted the only goal for the victorious Lancers.

“This was a team effort, from the twelfth player (the bench) to the eleven starters. They worked hard for each other to earn the win.”

— Layton coach Tara Ferrin

Essence Burrus scored the golden goal in the first overtime on an assist from Mikinlee Cragun as No. 4 seed Roy survived an upset bid from No. 13 seed Riverton to advance to the 6A quarterfinals. After a scoreless first half, but teams scored twice in the second half as the game went to overtime.

The Phoenix looked strong in their second round victory over Bingham, scoring three goals in the first half en route to a comfortable result. Swayzee Arnell delivered a strong performance for Farmington netting a hat trick to help reserve her team a spot in the quarterfinals.

“We executed well and were able to get behind the defense to put in 3 goals early in the first half. Girls played well tonight as a team and we took advantage of our chances.”

— Farmington coach Sarah Beecher

Second-seeded American Fork had not problems finding the back of the net in its second round matchup with Corner Canyon, as it scored three goals in each half to advance to the quarterfinals. Bailee Ballard (two goals) led the way for the Cavemen, who saw five different players on the scoresheet.

“We played really well today. Corner Canyon came out ready to go and played a good game as well. Everyone stepped up and finished our opportunities. Excited for this group with where we are right now.”

— American Fork coach Derek Dunn

Davis put an end to 23rd-seeded Copper Hills’ tournament run in convincing fashion. Emery Jacobs recorded a hat trick and Olivia Flint notched a goal and three assists to help lead the Darts into the quarterfinals.

“Super pleased with how we played. The girls played a good all-around game, especially considering the long layoff. We came out and were able to finish our chances early which calmed our nerves. A lot of girls got quality minutes.”

— Davis coach Souli Phongsavath

Thanks to a golden goal in extra time from Marli Sanford, Fremont pulled off the upset to advance into the quarterfinals. The No. 19-seeded Silvewolves will take on Skyridge for a chance to play in the semis.

“It was a battle from the first moment. Mountain Ridge is a very dangerous team and we some how didn’t give up a goal in the run of play, only a PK. I’m very happy with our girls effort and I have a lot of respect for mountain ridges players and coaches. Onto the next.”

— Fremont coach Kelly Parke

A second half goal from Kylie Olsen was all the Falcons needed to punch their ticket into the quarterfinals. Skyridge keeper Allie Noorda recorded what was her second shutout against Pleasant Grove this season.

“We knew going in to this game that it was going to be a battle. They have played us strong the last four games that we we have faced them—with the score being 1-0 in each match. We also knew that if we could make the field wide as well as long, the windows would open and we would have an opportunity take advantage of our opportunities. That is exactly what happened and we were fortunate to come out on top today.”

— Skyridge coach Toby Peterson

After no goals were scored in the run of play, Skyline had to grind out a narrow, 5-4 win in a penalty shootout to book its spot in the 5A quarterfinals. The defending 5A champs will now turn their attention to No. 2-seeded Stansbury, as they hope to advance to another semifinal.

The matchup between Lehi and top-seeded Bonneville went to a shootout after no goals were scored during regulation or extra time, and it was the No. 16-seeded Pioneers who came out on top, 3-1, to pull off the upset and advance to the quarterfinals. Hayley Ogden recorded the shutout for the hard-fighting Lehi side. The heartbreaking defeat was the only loss of 2022 for the Lakers.

“We asked them to go out and shock the world and they delivered in a big way. Couldn’t be more proud of how we performed. The girls worked hard and stuck with the game plan.”

— Lehi coach Tim Graham

It needed extra time, but Bountiful came out victorious in its second round playoff matchup with the ninth-seeded Knights Tuesday afternoon. Ellyse Kessler turned in a clutch performance for the Redhawks, scoring both of their goals.

“These girls are starting to peak at the right time and they’re growing closer together as friends and teammates. Tomorrow we’ll polish up a few things in preparation for the Lehi game on Thursday.”

— Bountiful coach Lou Plank

The thrid-seeded Leopards scored a goal in each half to defeat Timpview and advance to the quarterfinals. East will now face Timpanogos in two days time.

The Timberwolves used a 2-goal halftime lead to earn their right to play at least one more game in 2022. Summer Christensen recorded a brace to help give Timpanogos the edge it needed to win.

“You always hate to play a team in your own region during state playoffs. It’s the third time we’ve played Alta and we know how good they are. As a coaching staff we told the girls we needed to score early, and we did. But we also knew we could never stop fighting because Alta is a strong attacking team. We pulled out a win today and we are proud of our girls.”

— Timpanogos coach Robyn Bretzing said

Trailing by a goal at halftime, the Stallions rallied in the second half, outscoring Viewmont 3-0 over the final 40 minutes of play to avoid the second round upset. Leading the comeback charge for Stansbury were Katelynn Kitchen (two goals) and Brinley Jensen (two assists).

“It was a great team performance. Viewmont is a tough team—we played 23 girls today and they all did amazing. In the 2nd half we finally started connecting some passes together and had some better touches and better communication, and honestly we just dug down and won the 50/50 balls. Great effort from our girls and super proud of them facing adversity (being down a goal with 25 minutes left in the game) and to see their poise and determination to get the ‘W.’ It was fun to see.”

— Stansbury coach Spencer Call

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Titans stormed back in the final 40 minutes to seize a comeback victory and avoid the upset to the No. 20-seeded Bengals. Hope Munson, Anna Neff and Ella Schujter each scored for Olympus in the second-half comeback.

“Today our team played with grit. Brighton came out on the front foot and we were chasing the whole first half. We went into halftime down... (and) the girls decided that this was not how their season was going to end. They stepped on the field for the second half a different team. They stepped up their intensity, worked together and pulled out the win. I am so proud of their determination and sheer grit to not give up. Credit to Brighton, they were a good team who showed up to play today.”

— Olympus coach Jamie Evans

No. 21-seeded Mountain View gave fifth-seeded Cedar Valley a run for its money in Tuesday’s second round, but after a long, hard-fought match, it was the Aviators who came out on top after a penalty shootout. Bailey McArthur and Kelsey Woodbury each notched a goal for Cedar Valley.

“The girls dug deep today to get the win. Mountain View was very well coached and caused a lot of problems. Our goalkeeper (Emma Beavin) came up big in the PK shootout, saving three out of the four PKs. We are playing with house money now and will give it all we got.”

— Cedar Valley coach Mitchell Hart

