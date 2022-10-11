Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 
Music Arts & Entertainment Entertainment

Blink-182 reunited for world tour — Tom DeLonge is back

Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus have reunited to release a new album

By Margaret Darby
Blink-182 perform during Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Blink-182 perform during Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Richard Shotwell, Invision via Associated Press

Nostalgic millennials are about to relive their heyday — Blink-182 is reunited.

Driving the news: Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday that they will be reuniting for a world tour, beginning in March 2023. This is the first time the original band has been together since 2015, when DeLonge “indefinitely” left the group, according to USA Today.

  • Blink-182 is also set to release a new album and single. The newest track, “Edging,” releases this Friday.
  • Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Blink-182’s website.
  • The 2023/2024 world tour begins in Tijuana on March 11, 2023, and finishes Feb. 26, 2024, in New Zealand. The band is set to tour Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

What they’re saying: Fans of Blink-182 have long awaited another tour and are wholly prepared to let Blink-182 take over their lives once again.

Details: Hoppus and DeLonge formed the music group in 1992, and Barker joined in 1998 as the drummer. Since DeLonge took a hiatus in 2015, the members of Blink-182 have pursued solo careers.

  • DeLonge worked on his own music during his time away and also studied UFOs. He was an executive producer on the History Channel’s “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.”
  • Barker collaborated with several different bands and married Kourtney Kardashian.
  • In 2021, Hoppus announced that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. He has since been declared cancer-free. The trio began meeting up after Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis, leading fans to believe new music was coming, according to Variety.

