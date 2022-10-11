Blink-182 reunited for world tour — Tom DeLonge is back

Nostalgic millennials are about to relive their heyday — Blink-182 is reunited.

Driving the news: Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday that they will be reuniting for a world tour, beginning in March 2023. This is the first time the original band has been together since 2015, when DeLonge “indefinitely” left the group, according to USA Today.



Blink-182 is also set to release a new album and single. The newest track, “Edging,” releases this Friday.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Blink-182’s website.

The 2023/2024 world tour begins in Tijuana on March 11, 2023, and finishes Feb. 26, 2024, in New Zealand. The band is set to tour Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

What they’re saying: Fans of Blink-182 have long awaited another tour and are wholly prepared to let Blink-182 take over their lives once again.

i’m sorry for the person i’m going to become when blink-182 releases new music — jas ☻ (@sharklyat) October 10, 2022

Me showing up to the blink 182 tour like pic.twitter.com/JJwmbIMwUp — Ⓢ🦇 (@prxmemoria) October 11, 2022

“blink-182 is about to make a big announcement”



me: pic.twitter.com/oDWlaghe0V — Arthur Karam (@arthur_karam) October 7, 2022

Details: Hoppus and DeLonge formed the music group in 1992, and Barker joined in 1998 as the drummer. Since DeLonge took a hiatus in 2015, the members of Blink-182 have pursued solo careers.

