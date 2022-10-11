Facebook Twitter
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes

Keanu Dawes announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Rice Owls

Keanu Dawes of Houston, Texas, announced he committed to the Rice Owls basketball program after considering BYU and Utah.

Both the BYU and Utah men’s basketball programs missed out on landing a commitment from one of the top prospects in the nation after being among the final few under consideration.

Tuesday morning, forward Keanu Dawes out of Houston, announced on social media that he is staying near home to play for the Rice Owls.

BYU, Utah and Rice had been in Dawes’ final six along with Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma State, all much bigger brands.

Dawes, who was born in Utah and lived here until he was 9 before moving to Texas, is the nephew of former BYU big man Derek Dawes.

247 Sports has Dawes ranked as the 115th-best prospect in the nation in the class of 2023. He is the first player rated as a four-star prospect by that site to ever commit to Rice.

