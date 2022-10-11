17 of the best Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale beauty product deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 opened early access deals on Tuesday, with the deals lasting just two days. With plenty of deals on all sorts of beauty products, it’s time to spruce up your beauty routine on a budget. Check out this list for 17 of the very best beauty product deals on Amazon Prime right now.

Skin

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Price: $ 24.00 $16.80.

This lip mask has a 4.7 star rating on Amazon for good reason. Apply it before bed for soft, nourished lips in the morning. Celebrities like Brook Shields, Kendall Jenner and Nina Dobrev all swear by it.

Mighty Patch Variety Pack

Price: $13.99 $9.77.

This award-winning acne patch gently handles pimples and blemishes overnight. Mighty Patches are one of the best-selling skin products on Amazon because of their ability to make acne disappear overnight.

belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

Price: $38.00 $26.60.

Apply this cream for instant moisture. With over 2,000 5-star ratings, this cream is a fan favorite. “This is a great moisturizer. It feels so good going on and isn’t sticky or oily. My skin drinks it up!” one shopper said in a review.

MDSolarSciences Daily Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 30

Price: $76.00 $53.00.

At 30% off, now is a great time to buy this anti-aging moisturizer. This product brightens skin as it softens fine lines and wrinkles and leaves a wonderful lavender scent behind.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Price: $16.00 $11.20.

Made with starflower oil, elderberry oil and padina pavonica, this 3-in-1 mineral-free cleanser nourishes, removes makeup and hydrates skin. One shopper reports, “This is hands down the best face wash EVER!!!”

Hair

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment

Price: $30.00 $24.00.

With over 51.6 million views on TikTok videos tagged with #olaplexno3, there’s a reason this product went viral — reviewers say that it really works! Apply the “hair perfector” to damp hair and it will repair damaged hair and broken bonds, giving you a soft, shiny mane.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle for Oily Hair and Scalp

Price: $20.00 $10.00.

Washing your hair every day can be a pain — dry shampoo can make all the difference. Get this product 50% off and it’ll eliminate dirt, oil and odor without getting your hair wet.

IGK BEACH CLUB Texture Spray

Price: $32.00 $22.40.

Give your hair instant texture and volume! This product gives fine hair beachy waves and leaves a great scent. “IGK did it again!!!” one Amazon reviewer said. “Another OUTSTANDING product!!!”

Color Wow One-Minute Transformation

Price: $24.00 $16.80.

No one likes dry hair. Color Wow tames frizz in just minutes, leaving you with silky, shiny hair. “It will take your hair to places you’ve never seen,” one user said in an Amazon review.

Makeup

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow enhancing serum

Price: $38.00 $26.49.

Bold brows are all the rage right now and GrandeBROW will help you naturally achieve all your brow goals. This serum promotes fuller, bolder-looking brows in just a couple of months.

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

Price: $17.00 $11.90.

Use this Lip Glowy balm throughout the day to moisturize and tint your lips. Made with shea butter and murumuru, this lip balm locks in moisture all day long while giving your lips a glowing look.

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $48.00 $26.40.

Insider claims the Urban Decay Naked Palettes are worth the cost. Right now, you can get one almost half-off. This palette comes with 12 “universally flattering” neutral shades.

Dermablend Quick-Fix Body Makeup Full Coverage Foundation Stick

Price: $30.00 $21.00.

Use this product to cover up tattoos, birthmarks, acne scars, sun spots or other skin imperfections. Lasts for over 16 hours.

Beauty tools

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Price: $39.87 $31.18.

With over 250,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this is a must-have hair product. Give yourself a salon blowout in one step as Revlon’s volumizer simultaneously dries and styles your hair.

Meridian — The Trimmer

Price: $74.00 $47.32.

This water-proof electric trimmer is the ultimate hair-removal product. “GAME CHANGER. WOMEN YOU NEED THIS!” said one Amazon reviewer.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron

Price: $159.99 $123.99.

Good flat irons don’t come cheap. This BaByliss straightening iron uses nano-titanium technology to straighten your hair without causing heat damage. Hop on this deal to get a discounted high-quality flat iron.

PMD Personal Microderm Pro

Price: $199.99 $119.40.

Microdermabrasion or “microblading” is proven to improve dull complexion, age spots and uneven skin tone or texture. Try it out for yourself with this at home kit!