‘Dancing with the Stars’: Charli D’Amelio dances in a tall blue wig from ‘The Simpsons’

Fairy tales came true in the latest episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” as celebrities dressed up as their favorite fictional characters to dance the night away.

Disney Night has been a recurring theme over the seasons, but this time the show paid tribute to Disney+.

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino’s costume was inspired by “Luca,” while actor Trevor Donovan was head to toe in “Cars” gear. Drag queen Shengela recreated “The Princess and the Frog” on stage and movie actress Selma Blair took on “The Muppet Show,” according to People.

Other acts were influenced by “Hercules,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “Coco.”

Fans haven’t found respite yet as, for the fourth week in a row, the top performers — TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her pro, Mark Ballas, actor Wayne Brady and his pro, Witney Carson, and “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy — are in a three-way tie.

The three pairs received 36 out of 40 points. Windey wore green makeup to go along with her character from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” for a fun performance. Meanwhile, Brady’s rendition of “Hamilton” floored the audience as he brought theater to the dance stage.

D’Amelio took the challenge to the next level by dancing to “The Simpsons” theme song while wearing a tall, blue wig like the one Marge Simpson wears, a routine that judge Derek Hough predicted is bound to go viral.

“There’s about 300 bobby pins in my head right now,” D’Amelio said after her performance. Her partner was dressed as Homer Simpson.

At the bottom were Donovan and his partner, Emma Slater, and Sam Champion and his partner, Cheryl Burke.

The latter was the one to go home after judges unanimously voted to save Donovan.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs live on Disney+ on Mondays at 6 p.m. MDT.