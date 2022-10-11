‘I literally just got out of jail!’: ‘Inventing Anna’ scammer now on house arrest

She’s still facing potential deportation, but Anna Sorokin — who pretended to be a German heiress with a $60 million trust fund — just got a little more freedom.

Anna Sorokin released from ICE detention facility

Despite being in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in New York for 18 months, Sorokin has remained in the spotlight — largely thanks to the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” which chronicled how she conned friends and businesses into giving her money to fund a lavish lifestyle, the Deseret News reported.

Using the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin conned her way into some of New York’s biggest social scenes and financial institutions, purportedly to secure funding for an elite arts foundation, per the Deseret News.

“Anna looked at the soul of New York and recognized that if you distract people with shiny objects, with large wads of cash, with the indicia of wealth, if you show them the money, they will be virtually unable to see anything else,” Jessica Pressler wrote in the New York magazine article that inspired “Inventing Anna.” “And the thing was: It was so easy.”

Sorokin was convicted on charges that included grand larceny and theft of services, and spent nearly four years in prison. Six weeks after her release in February 2021, she was taken into federal custody for overstaying her visa, according to NBC News.

On Oct. 7 — after 18 months — Sorokin, 31, was released from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, The New York Times reported. She is still fighting deportation to Germany, but now does so under house arrest and a social media ban.

“I’m really excited right now, so it’s pretty hard to sleep. I mean, you guys, I literally just got out of jail!” Sorokin exclaimed to The New York Times in a late-night interview, less than an hour after being released.

Sorokin said she is “really, really happy” about getting to stay in New York for the time being.

“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality,” she told The New York Times. “I could have left, but I chose not to because I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong. I have so much history in New York and I felt like if I were in Europe, I’d be running from something.”

What’s next for Anna Sorokin?

Sorokin’s attorney, John Sandweg, told BuzzFeed News that Sorokin’s release is not “a free pass.”

“She will remain under the supervision of ICE, and her deportation proceedings will continue,” Sandweg said in a statement.

But that isn’t stopping Sorokin from making plans — after all, she was able to put on an art show while in the ICE facility, the Deseret News reported. Sorokin told The New York Times she has several projects in the works, including art, a podcast and a book.

Earlier this year, Sorokin said she didn’t consider herself to be a con artist and didn’t believe she had done anything out of the ordinary by pretending to have a $60 million trust fund, since “$60 million is borderline poor in New York,” Daily Mail reported.

“I do see what I did wrong,” she concluded, according to The Cut. “But so many people are doing worse things.”

Now, Sorokin told The New York Times she is “regretful about the way things played out.”

“It’s just impossible to have been through what I’ve been through without changing,” she said. “I learned so much being in jail. There’s a very well-documented arc about how I’ve felt about everything. It wouldn’t be right if I were just to switch in one day. That would be very disingenuous. It’s a process. ... The way I’ve tried to see my experience is to learn from it: Who I am today is because of the decisions I made in the past.”