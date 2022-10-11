A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal

A college football player who has familiarity with both the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Last week, UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly told reporters that offensive lineman Tyler Manoa — who was once committed to play for BYU during high school and was also considering Utah — would be entering the portal as a graduate transfer, and on Monday night, Manoa announced on social media that he is indeed transferring.

Thank you UCLA Football & Bruin Nation 🐻💙💛 pic.twitter.com/UKIFvcEn0U — 𝙵𝙸𝚅𝙴𝚘𝚑 (@tylermanoa) October 11, 2022

Manoa wrote that he would use his redshirt year so this season doesn’t count against his eligibility.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 312 pounds, Manoa hails from Hayward, California. According to All Bruins’ Sam Connon, Manoa played most of his career on the defensive line but moved to left tackle on the offensive line this season.

According to Connon, Manoa played in 45 games over four seasons at UCLA (Manoa’s bio page on the Bruins’ official website has already been deleted, a common practice when players enter the transfer portal).

Manoa committed to BYU very early in his recruiting process in 2016 but decommitted about eight months later in February of 2017 as he started being recruited by programs around the country, according to 247 Sports.

Manoa took an official visit to Utah the final weekend before National Signing Day in 2018, which gave an indication he was seriously considering signing with the Utes, but then he committed to UCLA the day after his visit and formally signed a few days later.

As a graduate transfer, Manoa would have one year of eligibility remaining.

