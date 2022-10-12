High school football: Skyridge has little trouble in 37-0 win over American Fork

Skyridge had no trouble taking care of American Fork in its final game of the regular season, shutting out the Cavemen in a comfortable 37-0 victory.

Skyridge was led by quarterback Trent Call who put together a clean and disciplined performance. Call threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to help lead his team to the victory.

“Offensively I thought we did really well. I thought Trent had a very clean game and was able to get the ball out to where it needed to go. Defensively I just loved the way those guys ran around. The guys were really good with communication, getting lined up and reading the different coverages,” Skyridge coach Justin Hemm said.

Both of Call’s touchdown throws came in the first half, the first to Josh David on a short four-yard score and the other in the 2nd quarter, this time to Trevan MccClellan deep down field on a 50-yard bomb that would double the Falcons’ lead, 14-0.

Running back Tate Walker would also contribute shortly before half, finding the end zone on a short three yard run heading into the break.

American Fork couldn’t get anything going offensively, constantly finding themselves in 4th down and short yardage situations and going for it only to be stopped by Skyridge’s rock solid defense.

“It was just a fun experience with these guys. I’m just excited to get the W so we can hopefully have a home playoff game. It’s just been a fun experience with these guys. I love the way they compete; I love the way they prepare, and I just love the way they handled themselves,” added Hemm.

While the offense was able to get the job done with ease, the defense had no problem getting into the action as well. With American Fork deep in their own territory and looking to punt, Skyridge’s Jace Doman was able to make his way to the punter, block the attempted punt, pick the ball up and continue into the end zone for the defensive touchdown. A 23-yard field goal by kicker Ian Keeslar and a short six-yard quarterback keeper by Call for a touchdown was all that Skyridge needed the rest of the game on their way to the victory.

With the playoffs coming up, this was the perfect ending to the regular season for Skyridge, who also hope that their dominant season rewards them with hosting a home playoff game.

“I’m just happy to stay in it. We got some guys hopefully coming back soon and a bunch of guys playing well. I think we did our job in the regular season. We sustained the adversity, kept rolling and I’m just proud of the way these guys were able to stick together,” said Hemm.