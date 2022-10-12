There will be a special flavor of Cougar Tail at the BYU-Arkansas game this weekend

It’s been eight years since the BYU Cougars welcomed an SEC opponent to LaVell Edwards Stadium, but when it happens Saturday as the Arkansas Razorbacks go to Provo, the occasion will be marked in a sweet way.

BYU Dining announced on social media that a limited number of chocolate-covered Cougar Tail donuts will be available for purchase.

“Enjoy your favorite 18-inch concessions treat with a delicious chocolate twist as you cheer Cougar football to victory,” an Instagram post read.

Except for just a few occasions, maple has been the only flavor of Cougar Tail ever made for purchase at games.

According to a story by KSL Sports’ Mitch Harper, chocolate Cougar Tails have been made available at games just twice before — once all the way back in 2012, and then once in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

According to a video posted on Instagram by Y Magazine last month, approximately 8,500 Cougar Tails are made for each game, although it’s not clear how many chocolate ones there will be this week.