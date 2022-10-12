Portugal to offer digital nomad visa to remote workers

Portugal is orienting itself as the newest spot for remote workers with digital nomad visas. On Oct. 30, people will be able to apply for this visa and begin planning their stint in Europe, per CNBC.

Why does Portugal want remote workers?

The Iberian country boasts temperate weather, ideal location for travel, beautiful architecture, stunning culture and low costs, all of which have made Portugal a travel favorite among tourists.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism was put to a halt and remote work was on the rise. While tourism has bounced back considerably, it hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels, per The Washington Post.

Remote work, though, has remained. This isn’t merely a local trend; remote work is still present throughout the world and people are holding onto it even as pandemic restrictions subside worldwide.

The country’s leadership has decided to capitalize on this trend and present digital nomads with the opportunity to work abroad and get to know Portugal.

How do you get the visa?

There are a few things to know as you explore your options for work in Portugal. According to The Washington Post, the visa will be available to people who can provide a contract of employment from an employer outside of Portugal, residency, tax information and proof of income for at least three months.

In order to qualify for the visa, you must make at least four times the national wage in Portugal — which is 822 euros, or $798 — which would equal to a monthly income of about $3,192, per CNBC.

If you’re self-employed you will have to provide contracts from each client you provide service for or other proof of service. Be sure to verify visa requirements before applying on the chance that they have changed.

Once the visa application goes live on Oct. 30, get your paperwork together and get ready for work from the beaches and small towns of Portugal.