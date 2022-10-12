It’s official: Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’

After 12 years, Blake Shelton — the one remaining original coach on “The Voice” — is leaving the reality competition show.

Why is Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’?

On Tuesday, the country star announced he will exit “The Voice” after the upcoming season that airs in the spring.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement, per NBC News. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Shelton noted that he’s “made lifelong bonds” with host Carson Daly and all of the coaches who have been on the show over the years — especially his wife, Gwen Stefani, who first joined “The Voice” in 2015, the Deseret News reported.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” Shelton continued, according to NBC News.

Last year, Shelton teased that he may be ready to leave the show. At the time, the singer-songwriter was preparing to marry Stefani, and he said he was ready to enjoy a new chapter in life, the Deseret News reported.

“We’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing,” Shelton told “Today” at the time. “We’ve been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life. I think we’re both ready for that, honestly.”

Shelton has claimed eight victories during his time on “The Voice,” most recently with Season 20’s Cam Anthony, who Shelton claimed “could be the first superstar that we launch off this show,” per the Deseret News.

Todd Tilghman, who was on Team Blake and won Season 18 of “The Voice,” credited Shelton with instilling confidence in him during the competition.

“He really made me feel very confident in my ability to not only sing but also that I was someone that people want to hear,” Tilghman previously told the Deseret News. “He really made me very, very confident in that.”

John Legend, Shelton’s fellow “Voice” coach, said the singer will be missed on the show.

“What an incredible run!” Legend tweeted.

It’s been an absolute blast my friend. https://t.co/eHFPRB1hsy — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 11, 2022

What’s happening on ‘The Voice’ now?

Season 22 of “The Voice” is currently underway, with coaches Shelton, Legend, Stefani and Camila Cabello each having secured 14 artists for their teams. The show started the second round of the competition, the Battles, Tuesday night.

But “The Voice” is already looking ahead to Season 23, Shelton’s final season. Along with Shelton, longtime host Daly will return for the upcoming season. Shelton will be the only returning coach from Season 22, though.

The show has announced that Kelly Clarkson will return as a coach for Season 23, according to NBC News. The spring season will also see some new faces rounding out the coach lineup: Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will replace Legend and Cabello as coaches for Season 23.