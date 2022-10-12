Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Here’s when you should order your turkey

When making your Thanksgiving meal grocery plan, it’s almost certain that you will have turkey on your list. Turkeys fly off the shelves around Thanksgiving, and this year turkey prices are expected to hit record highs.

If you’re reading this article, right now is probably the best time to order your Thanksgiving turkey.

When should I order my Thanksgiving turkey?

Bon Appetit recommends that turkey orders go in four weeks ahead of Turkey Day to ensure that you get the size you want. A good rule of thumb is that you should order about one to one and a half pounds of turkey per person — if your gathering is small, consider ordering about two pounds of turkey per person. Avoiding the scramble and stress to find the turkey closer to Thanksgiving gives you more time to spend with family during the holiday.

Another reason for an earlier turkey order is simply because if you can do it now, you’re less likely to miss out on the perfect turkey for your family. Different companies offer different price points and options to meet the needs of your family.

Where should I buy a turkey from?

Honey Baked Ham can offer you either an already sized turkey or an already prepared Thanksgiving dinner if you’re looking to reduce your stress on the big day. If you’re looking for a pasture-raised turkey and plan to DIY your whole Thanksgiving dinner, consider ordering a Heritage Farms turkey.

You can also check with local butchers to see if they are offering turkeys near you. Your local grocery store may also have order options as well.