Utah State and Colorado State are longtime rivals. Here’s the series history

This weekend, Utah State football travels to Fort Collins to battle longtime rival Colorado State.
The rivalry between the Aggies and Rams has been hotly contested since it began in 1902. Utah State has played against Colorado State more than any other team not named BYU or Utah.
Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Rams in previous matchups.
All-time history between Utah State and Colorado State
The Rams hold the all-time series lead by a small margin — 39 wins to the Aggies’ 36 wins (there have been two ties).
- Colorado State was the better program early in the series, particularly in the 1910s and 1920s. Since then things have been pretty even, though Utah State did have a run of dominance in the first half of the 1960s and again in the first half of the 1970s.
- Since Utah State joined the Mountain West Conference in 2013, the Aggies have won five games, while the Rams have won three.
- Recent history has favored Utah State as the Aggies have reeled off three consecutive victories over Colorado State, including a thrilling 26-24 win over the Rams in 2021.