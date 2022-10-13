Utah State and Colorado State are longtime rivals. Here’s the series history

This weekend, Utah State football travels to Fort Collins to battle longtime rival Colorado State.

The rivalry between the Aggies and Rams has been hotly contested since it began in 1902. Utah State has played against Colorado State more than any other team not named BYU or Utah.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Rams in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and Colorado State

The Rams hold the all-time series lead by a small margin — 39 wins to the Aggies’ 36 wins (there have been two ties).

