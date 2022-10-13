Has BYU ever played Arkansas in football before?

One of the perks of independence for BYU has been the ability to play teams it hasn’t previously.

The Cougars will have another opportunity to do that Saturday when they host Arkansas in the first meeting between the two schools.

All-time history for BYU football in home games against SEC schools

While BYU and Arkansas have never played before, this isn’t the first time that the Cougars have played a home game against a team from the SEC.

