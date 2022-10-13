Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 13, 2022 
How to watch the Jan. 6 hearing today

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
A video of President Donald Trump recording a statement on Jan. 7, 2021, is played, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. The hearing on October 13, 2022 will likely be the final hearing.

AP

Today’s hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will be the last public hearing before the midterm elections, and the panel is expected to give an overview of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

What to expect from today’s Jan. 6 hearing:

Unlike previous hearings, no live witnesses are expected to appear during today’s hearing. However, there will be new footage of witness interviews and previously-unseen footage from Jan. 6, according to The New York Times.

The hearing will “bring a particular focus on the former president’s state of mind and his involvement in these events as they unfolded,” committee aides told CNN.

New evidence will also show that Trump was repeatedly warned of violence on Jan. 6, The Washington Post reported.

When is the ninth Jan. 6 hearing?

The ninth Select Committee Hearing investigating Jan. 6 will take place on Thursday, October 13, at 11 a.m. MT.

The hearing will likely last around two-and-a-half hours, according to NPR.

How to watch the Jan. 6 hearing:

The hearing will stream live from the Jan. 6 Committee’s YouTube channel starting at 11 a.m. MT.

PBS NewsHour, USA Today, TIME and others will also air the hearing on their YouTube channels.

