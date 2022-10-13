Electric vehicles might now be able to charge in 10 minutes due to record-breaking battery

Pennsylvania State University researchers have developed a way for electric vehicles to charge more than twice as fast as before. Forbes reported that this study published in Nature might be key in making electric vehicles mainstream.

According to Forbes, “The fast-charging method worked over 2,000 250-mile charging cycles, closely mirroring the EV market leader Tesla’s base model’s range and life cycle.” Even though, as Forbes indicates, fueling a car takes on average two minutes, this innovative battery could convince those who are skeptical about switching to electric vehicles to get on board.

But this still seems to be a significant reduction in the time that it takes to currently charge electric vehicles. USA Today reported that currently it takes around 20 minutes to charge an electric vehicle, and NASA techs are optimistic that they can reduce total time charging for electric vehicles all the way down to five minutes.

Are electric vehicle skeptics convinced?

CNET reported that on a 100-point scale, Americans’ confidence in electric vehicles in 2022 was at 55. The reasons for skepticism are varied, but according to Forbes, a significant amount of Americans believe that electric vehicles run on gasoline, so some of the skepticism seems to come from not understanding the way that electric vehicles work.

It’s still unclear how, when and if Americans will more widely adopt electric vehicles, but this might be a step forward in that process.