Hate the Utah Jazz’s new jerseys? Here’s how often each one will be worn this season

By Ryan McDonald
Collin Sexton (2) of the Utah Jazz drives while being guarded by Devin Vassell (24) of the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 11, 2022.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket while being guarded by San Antonio’s Devin Vassell (24) in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The Spurs won 111-104.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

It’s no secret that the Utah Jazz’s new jerseys have stirred up plenty of controversy since they were first leaked in February and officially unveiled in June.

Now, as it has for the past few years, the team has released its jersey schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

When jerseys will be worn is subject to change, but the schedule gives a solid framework for roughly how often the Jazz will wear each of their four threads.

The Twitter account Jazz Uniform Tracker was the first to give a breakdown of the schedule on Tuesday, but Utah will wear its white threads 28 times, its black ones 26 times, its purple ones (the throwback mountain jerseys) 18 times and its yellow ones 10 times.

According to Jazz Uniform Tracker, for a point of reference last season Utah wore its white jerseys 31 times (three times in the playoffs), its black jerseys 30 times (three times in the playoffs), it’s yellow jerseys 17 times and its blue jerseys 10 times.

The Jazz will open the upcoming season on Oct. 19 at home against the Denver Nuggets wearing the purple jerseys and close April 9 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers wearing those same threads.

