Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 
Utah football gets commitment from its first tight end in Utes’ 2023 class

C.J. Jacobsen is a three-star prospect out of Idaho and one of the state’s top 2023 recruits

The Utah Utes storm the field before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Utah is staying in the Intermountain West for its latest football commitment.

Tight end C.J. Jacobsen, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, committed to Kyle Whittingham’s program, the latest development in what’s shaping up to be a solid class.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Jacobsen hails from Rocky Mountain High in Meridian, Idaho, a suburb of Boise. 

He is rated a three-star prospect in the 2023 class, the 47th-best tight end recruit nationally and second-best overall recruit in Idaho, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Jacobsen held scholarship offers from more than a dozen schools, according to 247 Sports. That included offers from fellow Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State and Washington State, other Power Five schools like NC State and Wisconsin, as well as BYU and Utah State.

Jacobsen is the 15th commit to the Utes’ 2023 class, and the first tight end — at a school that’s become known for developing and recruiting top talent at the position.

