High school football: Complete Week 10 roundup

Region 1

After a scoreless first half for both teams, the rivalry between Fremont and Weber heated up in the second half and the Silverwolves came away with the win in a dogfight after Brigg Grange scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:03 left in the game.

Davis ran away from winless Clearfield and never looked back, scoring 38 unanswered points to claim a comfortable result at home. Quarterback Jackson Stevens passed for 297 yards and five touchdowns to lead the scoring charge for the Darts — who improved their Region 1 record to 5-1. Tyson Elkins caught eight passes for 77 yards and three of Stevens’ TDs.

Syracuse doubled Farmington’s score and took the 40-20 win at home. Syracuse’s Brevin Hamblin picked off the pass and ran it back 52 yards for a Titan touchdown. The Titans end their regular season at the top spot in Region 1 with a 6-0 region record.

Region 2

The Royals scored all of their points in the first half, allowing them to cruise the final two quarters and see out a comfortable win over Taylorsville. Tailback Logan Cella scored two rushing touchdowns for Roy, including a 40-yarder late in the first quarter.

Five different players marched into the end zone for West, including two from Efoti Vaenuku, as West wrapped up a perfect Region 2 season with an impressive shutout victory over Granger.

Cyprus’s consistent offense overwhelmed Kearns and the Pirates took the 52-34 victory. All seven touchdowns for Cyprus were rushing touchdowns, two each from Skyler Armenta, Julian Garcia, Dee Kofe and one from Jeff Griffith.

Region 3

Riverton hung tough with the Miners for the first half, but a late score right before the break extended the Bingham lead and gave the Miners momentum on their way to a 42-21 win. Carson Sudbury was unstoppable for Bingham, finding the endzone five times on the ground. With the win, Bingham clinched the Region 3 title, finishing with 179 points scored and 49 points allowed against region foes.

West Jordan celebrated Senior Night with a convincing 34-10 victory over Copper Hills, helping the Jaguars finish 3-2 and tied for second in Region 3. West Jordan’s Jerome Myles scored the first two touchdowns for the Jaguars, both receiving touchdowns. It was then Dameon Crosby’s turn to put points on the board, rushing for two more scores and adding a passing touchdown to seal the win.

“Senior Porter Hall stepped in at quarterback tonight and started us off with a 62 yard touchdown pass to Jerome Myles. Porter also had a pick for our defense. Crosby came in after that and threw two more touchdowns to Jerome Myles and ran in two touchdowns himself. Our defense held them scoreless in the second half as Senior Samiuela Toutai helped the defense with several tackles for losses. We look forward to who we will face in the playoffs.”

— West Jordan coach Ron Halbert

It was a regular season of runs for Herriman, ending it on a two-game winning streak after upsetting Mountain Ridge 34-17. After dropping its first three region games, Herriman responded by winning the last two, thanks in large part to quarterback Freddy Ta’Ai. The Mustang signal caller threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to help pace the offense over the Sentinels.

Region 4

The Falcons picked up their fourth shutout of the year, this time against a formidable American Fork side, who couldn’t get anything going against one of the state’s top defensive units. With the win, Skyridge clinched 6A’s top scoring defense with only 84 points allowed all season.

Jackson Blake tossed four touchdown passes, with Cole Christensen hauling in three of them as Lone Peak snapped a three-game Region 4 losing streak by rolling past Westlake for the season-ending victory. Jackson Gunther, Brooks Wilde and Easton Anderson all scored rushing TDs for the Knights.

Corner Canyon started strong on a 21-0 run, then ended strong on a 17-0 run to prevail over Pleasant Grove in a Region 4 battle. Chargers junior quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for five touchdowns and ran for the first touchdown of the game, while Vikings QB Nic Staffieri threw for all three of Pleasant Grove’s touchdowns, all to receiver Cannon Hale.

Region 6

East made sure a first quarter touchdown from Highland would be its last, as East cruised to a 42-7 victory. East senior Amini Amone ran for three touchdowns for the Leopards.

Brighton completely overpowered Murray, winning 70-0. The Bengals’ Jack Johnson threw for five touchdown passes while Kace Gurr ran into the end zone twice.

Six points separated Skyline and Olympus as the Titans take the win 13-7. Two first half field goals from Will Rigby ended up being the difference for Olympus. Skyline was just a touchdown away after scoring in the fourth, but the Olympus defense prevented it from happening.

“All three sides of the ball stepped up despite being hampered with injuries. Coach Brandon Burt had our defense in place and the kids executed. Offensively, we were able to sustain drives. Special teams stepped up as well. Happy to keep the Rock green.”

—Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead

Region 7

The Aviators found the end zone on 10 separate occasions to close out their regular season in style Wednesday night. Cooper Thomson tossed four touchdowns for Cedar Valley, highlighted by a 94-yard strike to KJ Fisher late in the second quarter.

“I am so proud of these seniors who made a decision four years ago to open a new school and start a new program. They have done such a fantastic job of creating a great culture and I am so happy they were able to get a big win on senior night.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

Uintah used a 14-0 advantage in the second quarter to pull away from Tooele and secure its fourth victory of the season. Sophomore Dace O’Bagy carried the ball into the end zone twice for the Utes.

“Tooele played hard! That was a big win for our program and our community.”

— Uintah coach Justin DeCol

In a wild game that went on for three-plus hours and featured 16 total touchdowns, it was Stansbury that ended up winning comfortably to wrap up the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and a likely top four RBI seed for the state tournament. Brock Wilson rushed for six touchdowns for the Stallions and also caught two of Ezra Harris’ four TDs. Chase Riggs had a big day for TImpanogos as he tossed five TD passes.

Kade Edward tossed five touchdowns, including four to Cooper Swasey, as the Lions wrapped up its most successful regular season in decades with a resounding win over Mountain View to end the season with a 6-3 record.

Region 8

The Tigers hung with the Pioneers for most of the first half — trailing by only one score late in the second quarter — but Lehi showed why it’s the class of the 5A classification, scoring 28 unanswered points to turn the game into a blowout. With the win, Lehi clinched an undefeated regular season and an outright Region 8 championship.

Timpview overwhelmed Jordan from the opening kickoff as Luke Atuaia and Micah Beckstead both rushed for a pair of touchdowns on a night when the T-Birds scored 11 TDs. One of those TDs was the result of a blocked kick that Brent Kimball turned into a touchdown, and then in the fourth quarter Isaac Evans returned a touchdown 20 yards for a score.

Region 10

The Mustangs used consistent offensive pressure to overcome the visiting Cedar City Reds 48-17. Crimson Cliffs passing game was solid in this one as Ty Ottenschott threw for six touchdowns. Cedar did score a couple touchdowns in the fourth, but by then the Mustangs had the game locked down.

Dixie jumped all over Hurricane in building a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, and even though it only scored three more points the rest of the way, the Flyers defense made sure the lead held up with a strong performance. Dixie finishes the regular season with a 6-3 record on a night when Jalen Schultz added a pair of passing touchdowns to two different receivers.

Tyden Morris carried the ball 21 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns as Desert Hills plowed past Pine View and the Panthers finished the regular season winless. Kona Crowell and Marcus Anderson both added a pair of rushing TDs for the Thunder.

3A North

Chino Furniss tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Adam Wilson, as the Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a win over Ben Lomond. Ben Lomond led 7-0 after the first quarter, but Ogden outscored the Scots 21-0 over the middle two quarters before they tacked on a fourth quarter score.

“Ogden High showed great grit and resilience in outlasting Ben Lomond in crosstown rivalry Ironhorse football game. We survived six turnovers to pull out the win. I’m extremely proud of the kids response to so much adversity in a game where we are having so much success was frustrating but we kept great composure. Great effort by the offensive line as we ran for 260 yards and a great night for Chino Furniss and Adam Wilson as they hooked up for two long touchdowns to give us the lead. Great defensive effort to keep them to 14 points when they had so many opportunities to score. In the Ogden did Shine.”

— Ogden coach Erik Thompson

Nick Despain passed for 240 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Gavin Turner who finished with 117 receiving yards, and Zach Nelson also scored defensively as he returned a second-quarter interception 25 yards for a touchdown as Morgan wrapped up the regular season with an emphatic win over Union to finish with a 10-0 record.

Grantsville and Juan Diego combined for 10 touchdowns, and nine were on the ground as the Cowboys broke away late from the Soaring Eagle, 45-48. Five different players found the end zone for Grantsville, and senior quarterback Hunter led the charge with a rushing and a passing touchdown.

3A South

After falling behind 7-0 late in the first quarter, the Wildcats came to their senses, scoring all 24 of their points unanswered to see out a victory in their final regular season game. Senior Emery Thorson recorded two rushing touchdowns to lead the way for Richfield.

Juab won the back and forth battle 41-37 against the visting Manti Templars. Alex Jackson found Ryan Robinson in the end zone for the Wasps three times.

Canyon View’s defense shined tonight as it shutout Carbon in Thursday nights 53-0 victory. Falcon’s Jaxon Jenson found his teammates in the end zone five times tonight. Canyon View improves to 7-3 on the season after tonight’s win.

2A North

The Bulldogs went on the road and doubled-up the score of winless ALA to secure their third win of 2022. Leading the way for Judge was Isaiah Hemmings, who tossed one touchdown and added three more on the ground.

Whatever was said during halftime worked for the Wildcats, as South Summit scored 28 unanswered points to change a scoreless tie at half into a tenth straight victory. A late Providence Hall touchdown with 12 seconds left in the game kept the Wildcats defense from recording its third straight shutout. South Summit finishes the regular season undefeated and a team to watch out for in the playoffs.

“Hard fought region win against a good Providence Hall team. Got things rolling the second half with great plays from all three aspects of our game. Really proud of our guys for never giving up.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

Summit Academy jumped out to an early 13-0 lead in the first, but it was all Spartans from there as Emery rattled off 38 unanswered points on its way to the victory. Quarterback Wade Stilson threw for five touchdowns, including a 45 yard strike to Koalton Curtis right before the half to put Emery comfortably ahead. With the win, the Spartans finished 4-1 in region play, just behind South Summit in the standings.

2A South

A 47 point first half from San Juan was more than enough to take the win against Grand. Bronco’s junior quarterback Parker Snyder went off for six touchdown passes in tonight’s win.

Everything was clicking for Beaver Friday night as it bounced back from a heartbreaking loss last week to dominate South Sevier 47-0. Ayden Bradshaw had a 65 yard touchdown run and two 23 yard scores to help lead the offense. On defense, both Kutlur Matheson and Jake Marshall found the endzone, with Matheson taking a fumble to the house and Marshall recording a 50 yard pick six.

2A South

Leading 13-7 halfway through the final quarter, Delta found the endzone twice late to pull away from Millard 26-7. With 6:47 left, Delta’s Cam Skeem fired an 11 yard pass to Cameron Smith for a touchdown. Just eight seconds later, Cael Petersen returned an interception 11 yards to the house to seal the win for the Rabbits.

1A North

Parker Crum and Cade Gines both rushed for two touchdowns as they combined to rush for 280 yards as Duchesne survived an upset big from North Summit to wrap up the regular season with a 5-5 record.

The Eagles used a steady and consistent rushing attack to take down North Sevier and clinch the 1A North region title. Layton Christian’s Jessaia Giatras found the endzone three times on the ground, while Manu Vaitaki and Matthew Bailiff also added rushing scores. The lone touchdown for North Sevier was the only score Layton Christian’s defense allowed in region play this season.

1A South

Enterprise completed its undefeated regular season with a stout victory over Milford. The Wolves opened the game on a 21-0 run aided by senior Aiden Dougherty, who had the best game of his career with touchdown runs of 45 and 85 yards in the first half. Dougherty tacked on another in the second half to put the game out of reach for Milford.

The Cowboys scored all 48 of their points in the first half and cruised passed Parowan in the regular season finale. Kanab’s Griffen Bone did a little bit of everything, rushing for two touchdowns, throwing for another two, and nailing six of seven PATs.

Nonregion

Gunnison Valley never looked back after scoring 28 points in the first quarter as it rolled past Water Canyon in the regular season finale. Tyrek Hopkins rushed for four touchdowns, and Bryson Sorensen added three more in the lopsided win for the Bulldogs who finished the season with a 6-4 record.

Bear River held strong in the end of a tight game against Salem Hills to escape with a nonregion win over a 5A team. The Skyhawks scored in the final minute but couldn’t get the ball back to get another shot at the win. Bears receiver Ryker Jeppeson caught three of quarterback Owen Olsen’s four passing touchdowns, finishing with 158 yards while Olsen passed for 232 yards. Salem Hills junior QB Jedi Nelson threw for two scores and ran for another two in the loss.

Thomas Fullmer rushed for three touchdowns and JD McDonald passed for two more as Monticello jumped all over Altamont, building a 44-0 halftime lead en route to the win.

Mountain Crest played dominant defense for four quarters, only allowing a pair of field goals as it rolled past visiting Maple Mountain to wrap up the regular season. Dontay McMurtrey marched into the end zone twice to lead the Mustangs, with Cole Jones, Carson Olsen and Dax Benson also scoring on rushing TDs.

Tied after three quarters of play, the Bees scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away from Ridgeline and secure win No. 7 of the season. Junior Daxton Sumko punched in two rushing touchdowns, giving him 14 in 2022.

The Dons were against the wall after a pick-six in the third quarter lost them the lead, but quarterback Will Dart stepped up and connected with Sai Maugh on a 35-yard touchdown in the final minute to secure Spanish Fork’s win over Woods Cross. Dons kicker Carter Jones drilled kicks of 26 and 41 yards.

Logan didn’t struggle much on the road against Cottonwood as the Grizzlies opened with a 21-0 run in the runaway win. Logan quarterback Keaton Pond threw four touchdown passes and defensive lineman James Wang picked up a fumble in the fourth quarter and ran it back for a 27-yard score.

Rich lost a tough, low-scoring game against visiting Lyman, Wyo. in the regular season finale as it was shutout at home.

After a competitive first quarter, Higley (AZ) used a strong second and third quarter to ultimately pull away from Northridge and win 57-26. Northridge quarterback Porter Olsen threw for four touchdowns in the loss, while his counterpart, Jamar Malone III, accounted for six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) for Higley.

