Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas — new movies coming this October

It might be October, but the Hallmark channel is ready to begin releasing its new Christmas movies — so grab a cup of hot cocoa and get ready to start Christmastime a little early this year. The first movie premieres Oct. 21, and there are five more to see this month. Check out what to watch and when to see it.

‘Noel Next Door’

A single mom bickers with her misunderstood neighbor when she believes his bad attitude is going to ruin Christmas. She soon realizes she might just fall for the grump next door.

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. MDT.

‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’

Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha in “We Wish You a Married Christmas.” Hallmark

By order of their marriage coach, Robby and Becca head to a Vermont inn to revamp their marriage over the holidays and find time to reconnect with each other. When an unexpected mishap puts their car out of commission, the couple is destined for a very happy married Christmas together.

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Kismet Christmas’

Sarah Ramos, Rubi Tupper and Carlo Marks in “A Kismet Christmas.” Hallmark

Sarah returns back home for the holidays and discovers a long-held family legend could be true. When the children’s book author gets home, she reunites with her old high school crush.

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Cosy Christmas Inn’

Erika is a real estate executive looking to buy a bed and breakfast in Alaska. When she travels to the bed and breakfast during Christmastime, she finds out it is owned by her ex-boyfriend. She begins to fall in love with the Alaska town and her old flame.

Premieres: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Jolly Good Christmas’

American architect David recently moved to London to pursue a new job opportunity. Right before Christmas Anji, a professional shopper, criticizes David for getting his girlfriend a gift card for Christmas. Anji tells David she will help him select a better gift, and they go on a shopping adventure.

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Ghosts of Christmas Always’

Kim Matula and Ian Harding in “Ghost of Christmas Always.” ©2022 Hallmark

Katherine is a ghost of Christmas always. This year, Katherine must help Peter find his Christmas spirit. As it turns out, this year is different from most.

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. MDT.

