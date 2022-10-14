Facebook Twitter
BYU basketball has a new navy and royal blue uniform. Take a look

The Cougars showed off the new look at the program’s Midnight Madness event

BYU basketball revealed a new uniform for the 2022-23 season that is navy with a royal blue trim.

BYU Athletics, via Twitter

If you missed BYU basketball’s Midnight Madness in the wee hours of late Thursday/early Friday, there’s a new look that the team unveiled.

Senior grad transfer guard Rudi Williams and senior forward Gideon George revealed the new jerseys in front of the Marriott Center crowd, showing off a navy uniform adorned with royal trim.

Let’s take a closer look at the new jerseys:

  • Navy is the primary color, with royal blue trim on both the jersey top and shorts.
  • The shorts include the Cougar Beetdigger logo atop the vintage block Y, a tribute to school logos from the past.
  • The front of the jersey reads Brigham Young, with a curve to the word Brigham above the player number.
  • Both the words Brigham Young and the player numbers are outlined in royal blue.

The navy look joins a new white uniform the team unveiled last month.

