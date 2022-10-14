I tried Burger King’s Ghost Pepper Whopper. Here’s how spicy it was

Burger King brought in the spice for the season with a limited edition Ghost Pepper Whopper.

The limited edition treat is not cheap like most fast food fare. It comes in at a whopping $7.99.

The Takeout’s Dennis Lee wrote a review of the burger, writing, “It’s one thing if you’ve got money to burn, but I think that $8 in your pocket can be better served getting a better deal somewhere else. Maybe nothing else as orange, though.”

Along with the spooky, spicy burger, Burger King is contributing even more to the Halloween season with a bizarre new feature in its app.

According to Axios, “the chain says it is adding an ‘electromagnetic field ghost detector within the BK App and inviting its Royal Perks Members to discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house.’”

The YouTube ad touting the promotion is actually kind of scary.

So how spicy is it? My review of the Burger King Ghost Pepper Whopper

The biggest concern I had going into the tasting was — how spicy is it going to be?

I ordered the Ghost Pepper Whopper and an Oreo milkshake at the drive-thru just in case I needed to cut the heat.

Like most other anxiety and worry I take on, it was unwarranted. It’s not that spicy.

On a scale of 1 to 10, with one being a sip of milk, and 10 feeling like you’re eating the sun, I would give it a four.

Although I don’t want food that causes my mouth to be on fire the rest of the day, I do generally like a little spice. I’ll put jalapeños on a burger at Five Guys or add them to tacos at home. So I asked for a friend who thinks pepperonis are spicy to offer a second opinion. The verdict was that there’s an edge, but nothing crazy.

All the sandwich includes is a very orange Halloween bun with black sesame seeds, the deep-fried green ghost peppers, bacon, American cheese, spicy Queso, and of course, the quarter-pound burger.

It skips the lettuce and tomatoes, and keeps things simple, and that is kind of the beauty of the experience.

It was no Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets (which are a favorite here at the Deseret News), but I would order it again.