Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Live coverage: The latest as No. 20 Utah takes on No. 7 USC

After a loss to UCLA last week, can Utah get its season back on track?

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) makes a catch during warmups as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and USC. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Score: USC 7, Utah 0

First quarter

9:02

Utah tried for a field goal after getting stopped inside the 20-yard line, but kicker Jordan Noyes missed. Less than ideal. USC 7, Utah 0

13:16

The USC Trojans made it look easy during their first drive of the game. After a 55-yard run from quarterback Caleb Williams got them to the 18-yard line, running back Travis Dye got in for the touchdown two plays later. USC 7, Utah 0

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah players get warmed up to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) makes a catch during warmups as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah players warm up ahead of facing USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah players get warmed up to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Pregame

Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:

