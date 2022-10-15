Who is Bishop Davenport?

Bishop Davenport wasn’t supposed to play this season.

The true freshman quarterback from Spring, Texas was one of the prized signees in Utah State’s 2022 recruiting class, but with three experienced quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart entering the season — Logan Bonner, Cooper Legas and Levi Williams — few, if any, thought Davenport would see any time on the field this year.

Life had other plans.

Davenport was pressed into action Saturday night against Colorado State after Legas suffered a concussion and Williams sustained a debilitating heel injury (Bonner is out for the season with a broken foot).

A three-star recruit coming out of Spring High School, Davenport entered the game late in the second quarter, making his collegiate debut.

What kind of high school quarterback was Bishop Davenport?

Davenport was named the Texas District 14-6A co-Offensive MVP and a first-team quarterback as a prep senior in 2021, and was the Texas District 14-6A Overall MVP as a junior in 2020 at Spring (Texas) High School.

He threw for 7,433 yards during his high school career, completing 486 of 714 passes for 77 touchdowns and 15 interceptions...

He also rushed for 1,667 yards on 232 carries, with 16 touchdowns.

As a senior, Davenport was prolific, throwing for 3,807 yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 766 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, leading his team to an 11-2 season.

Davenport totaled 11 200-yard and seven 300-yard passing games as a senior, including a game where he threw for a career-high 430 yards.

What is Bishop Davenport’s place in Utah State history?