Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 
Utah State Football

Live coverage: Will Utah State top Colorado State, win its second game in a row?

The Aggies are in Fort Collins, Colorado, hoping to secure their second straight victory.

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE Live coverage: Will Utah State top Colorado State, win its second game in a row?
merlin_2942201.jpeg

Utah State Aggies player warm up against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s Mountain West conference contest between Utah State and Colorado State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

2nd Quarter

Colorado State 10, Utah State 7

5:04

  • Colorado State blocks a punt by USU kicker Stephen Kotsanlee. Dane Olson blocked the kick, Greg Laday recovered.

8:43

  • USU kicker Connor Coles misses his second field goal attempt of the game, a 52-yard try that glanced off the right upright.

9:55

  • Utah State stops Colorado State on fourth down, when Giles Pooler’s pass was broken up by USU safety Gurvan Hall Jr.

14:21

  • The Rams retake the lead on 26-yard scoring run by Avery Morrow. CSU drove 68 yards down in the field in just two and a half minutes.

1st Quarter

Utah State 7, Colorado State 3

1:54

  • Legas finds wide receiver Justin McGriff for a 32-yard touchdown reception, capping off a 9-play, 87-yard drive.

7:32

  • USU kicker Connor Coles misses 45-yard field goal wide right that would have knotted things up, ending an 11-play, 47-yard drive.

11:45

  • The Rams make the turnover pay off with a 23-yard field goal by Michael Boyle.

13:26

  • Cam’Ron Carter intercepts a Cooper Legas pass — Legas was hit as he threw by Mohamed Kamara — deep in Utah State territory. The turnover ends USU’s streak of scoring on their opening drive the last two weeks.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against Colorado State:

