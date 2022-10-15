Live coverage: The latest as BYU hosts SEC opponent Arkansas

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Arkansas. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Score: BYU 21, Arkansas 14

Second quarter

9:48

Let the offensive fireworks continue.

Puka Nacua scored for BYU on a 5-yard jet sweep, then Keanu Hill caught a 2-point conversion to give the Cougars a seven-point lead to make up for the previous PAT miss. BYU 21, Arkansas 14.

The Cougars marched 75 yards in seven plays and Nacua appeared to have a 65-yard TD catch earlier in the drive, though he was called for a face mask to wipe off the score.

Jaren Hall has already completed 12 of 17 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns in what’s looking like a shootout.

12:19

Arkansas had an impressive touchdown drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by Trey Knox catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson.

With a successful extra point, the Razorbacks lead for the first time. Arkansas 14, BYU 13.

Hogs take their first lead of the day. pic.twitter.com/PXSyhCdHny — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 15, 2022

First quarter

1:11

BYU is shaking off those slow starts of recent weeks and is back up a score with a quick answer to Arkansas’ touchdown.

Kody Epps caught a 21-yard touchdown pass on third-and-4 on Jaren Hall’s second TD pass of the first quarter, capping a quick four-play, 75-yard drive.

Unfortunately for BYU, Justen Smith missed the PAT. BYU 13, Arkansas 7.

Still, it’s encouraging to see the Cougars get things going offensively this early in the game.

2:37

Arkansas comes up with the answer, as the Razorbacks’ first score came on a 15-yard Raheim Sanders run. BYU 7, Arkansas 7.

The nine-play, 75-yard drive includes six runs for Arkansas and 39 rushing yards for Sanders.

5:39

BYU opened the scoring as Isaac Rex caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. BYU 7, Arkansas 0.

Jaren Hall and Puka Nacua connected on a 31-yard pass on fourth-and-8 to extend the drive — a beautifully executed throw and catch where Hall put it in a tight window along the sideline and Nacua got both feet in with little wiggle room — to set up BYU at the Arkansas 4.

Insane throw from Jaren Hall @byubarstool pic.twitter.com/2oEKZmrPEn — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) October 15, 2022

It’s a reminder of what the Cougars’ passing game could do if players get healthy.

BYU’s drive covered 82 yards in 10 plays and took nearly five minutes off the clock.

12:10

The BYU defense got off to a hot start by recovering a fumble but the offense was unable to capitalize. BYU’s first offensive possession ends in a punt.

Pregame

BYU will be missing some offensive skill position players due to injury, per the Deseret News’ Jay Drew:

Per BYU Radio Network, BYU will be without RBs Lopini Katoa (concussion) and Miles Davis (shin) today against Arkansas. WR Gunner Romney also won't play, however the Cougars will get WR Chase Roberts back. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) October 15, 2022

