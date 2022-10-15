Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 15, 2022 
Utah Jazz Sports

What Kelly Olynyk recalls of ‘Warehouse’ games with ‘old school’ John Stockton

The former Jazz legend still has plenty of game according to new Jazz member and fellow Gonzaga alum

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE What Kelly Olynyk recalls of ‘Warehouse’ games with ‘old school’ John Stockton
Utah Jazz’s Kelly Olynyk shoots a free throw during preseason game against San Antonio in Salt Lake City, Oct. 11, 2022.

Utah Jazz’s Kelly Olynyk shoots a free throw against San Antonio in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The new Jazzman says former Jazz legend and hall of famer John Stockton can still hoop.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter.

Last year, a Sports Illustrated article detailed the ultrasecretive Sunday pickup basketball games hosted by none other than John Stockton in Spokane, Washington.

These games are not only invite-only, but until recently have been incredibly secretive. Former and active NBA players are among those on the invite list along with college greats, especially players from Stockton’s alma mater Gonzaga.

One player who made the list and attended the Sunday pickup games in the past is current Jazz man Kelly Olynyk.

Though Olynyk admitted it’s been a handful of years since he was in the gym in Spokane known as The Warehouse, he also said that Stockton was still a force on the court.

“Yeah, he can play,” Olynyk said of Stockton. “He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.”

Olynyk described Stockton as being “old school” when it comes to pickup game scoring. Every shot counts as one point, doesn’t matter if it’s a deep 3-pointer with a hand in the face or an open layup.

He also said that everything Jazz fans remember about Stockton on the court, is pretty much how Stockton plays during his games at The Warehouse. Olynyk said Stockton rarely misses a mid-range shot, and is still as smart and quick with the ball as he was in his heyday.

“He’s just so good with the ball, so good with his eyes,” Olynyk said. “He’s so strong, so strong setting screens on the ball, can’t bump him off the ball. He’s a competitor, he loves to play.”

New with the Jazz

This week in Jazz history

On Oct. 18, 2017, Donovan Mitchell made his debut with the Utah Jazz in a 106-96 win over the Denver Nuggets. On Oct. 19, 2022, Mitchell will make his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This week on ‘Unsalvageable’

Check out “Unsalvageable” hosted by Deseret News Utah Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd and lifelong Jazz fan Greg Foster (no, not that Greg Foster).

It’s prediction week on “Unsalvageable,” and the crew is full of way-too-early picks for league awards and what teams will be making the playoffs. From MVP and Most Improved Player to Finals predictions and Finals MVP, the crew sets up the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

The podcast has moved to a new feed, so remember to follow or subscribe by searching for “Unsalvageable” through your podcast provider.

New episodes come out every week. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and anywhere else you stream podcasts.

From the archives

merlin_2772658.jpg

Utah’s John Stockton and Chicago’s Ron Harper battle for a loose ball. According to new Jazz member Kelly Olynyk, the Jazz legend still plays pickup ball with the same toughness and skill that he displayed during his hall-of-fame career.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

