Last year, a Sports Illustrated article detailed the ultrasecretive Sunday pickup basketball games hosted by none other than John Stockton in Spokane, Washington.

These games are not only invite-only, but until recently have been incredibly secretive. Former and active NBA players are among those on the invite list along with college greats, especially players from Stockton’s alma mater Gonzaga.

One player who made the list and attended the Sunday pickup games in the past is current Jazz man Kelly Olynyk.

Though Olynyk admitted it’s been a handful of years since he was in the gym in Spokane known as The Warehouse, he also said that Stockton was still a force on the court.

“Yeah, he can play,” Olynyk said of Stockton. “He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.”

Olynyk described Stockton as being “old school” when it comes to pickup game scoring. Every shot counts as one point, doesn’t matter if it’s a deep 3-pointer with a hand in the face or an open layup.

He also said that everything Jazz fans remember about Stockton on the court, is pretty much how Stockton plays during his games at The Warehouse. Olynyk said Stockton rarely misses a mid-range shot, and is still as smart and quick with the ball as he was in his heyday.

“He’s just so good with the ball, so good with his eyes,” Olynyk said. “He’s so strong, so strong setting screens on the ball, can’t bump him off the ball. He’s a competitor, he loves to play.”

On Oct. 18, 2017, Donovan Mitchell made his debut with the Utah Jazz in a 106-96 win over the Denver Nuggets. On Oct. 19, 2022, Mitchell will make his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

