Utahn Frank Jackson is joining the Jazz

Former Lone Peak High star Frank Jackson is joining the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz announced on Saturday afternoon that they have signed Jackson, Tyler Cook and Isaiah Miller.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported before the team made it official that Jackson would be signing an Exhibit 10 contract.

An Exhibit 10 contract means that the trio will almost surely be signed and waived before the start of the regular season and then play exclusively for the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate.

Technically, two of them would be eligible to be signed to two-way contracts before the start of the season, which would mean he’d split time between the Jazz and the Stars, although the Jazz have both of their two-way slots filled, by Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Jackson was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in high school at Lone Peak and then played one season for Duke before being selected 31st overall in the 2017 NBA draft.

Jackson missed his entire rookie season with the New Orleans Pelicans because of injury, and then appeared in 120 games over the next two seasons.

He has spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, appearing in 93 contests. He went to training camp with the Phoenix Suns this fall but was waived earlier this week. As part of that transaction, the Suns signed Saben Lee, whom the Jazz had waived.

As far as Miller and Cook are concerned, the Stars had acquired their returning player rights earlier this week via two separate trades, the second of which saw the Stars send the returning player rights of former BYU star Yoeli Childs to the Greensboro Swarm.

G League returning player rights are a mechanism that allow players to play elsewhere in the world but belong to a G League team if they return.

