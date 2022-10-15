Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 15, 2022 
Utah Football

3 takeaways from Utah’s epic win over USC

The no. 20 Utes beat no. 7 USC 43-42.

By Kelsey Dallas
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah secured its biggest win of the season on Saturday and remained in the hunt for the Pac-12 title. The No. 20 Utes beat No. 7 USC 43-42 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Caleb Williams is spectacular. So is Cam Rising

Caleb Williams turned in an incredible performance for the Trojans and, for much of the first half, it seemed as if he would literally run away with the game.

But Cam Rising played his heart out to get the Utes back in it and, eventually, to enable them to take the lead.

The Utah quarterback used his arms and legs on the path to victory, running in three touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion.

Overall, Rising completed 30 of 44 passes for 415 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was the Utes’ leading rusher and, as noted above, had three rushing touchdowns.

Williams also had an impressive stat line. He was 25 of 42 for 381 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also accounted for 57 rushing yards.

The Utah defense struggled, but USC’s defense made costlier mistakes

If the Utes had lost, this section would have been about how the Utah defense struggled to respond to Williams’ star power. But since they won, it will only partly be about that.

Utah gave up tons of big plays — and SIX touchdowns — but the defense stayed strong in key moments, such as when the Trojans recovered a fumble in the third quarter and had the chance to go up by two scores.

The Utes forced USC to punt on that drive, paving the way for Rising and the offense to tie it up.

But clearly, the Utes can’t make a habit of giving up 42 points in a game. (They did last week, as well, against UCLA.)

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah players get warmed up to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945218.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) makes a catch during warmups as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945216.jpg

Utah players warm up ahead of facing USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945212.jpg

Utah players get warmed up to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945214.jpg

Utah Utes place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945280.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham runs out with his team as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945278.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) makes a cut into the line as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) smiles as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and USC play in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) smiles as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945274.jpg

Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) and Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrate a Rising touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945284.jpg

The officials gather to figure out what to do as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945286.jpg

USC Trojans wide receiver Terrell Bynum (0) stiff arms and spins away from Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945288.jpg

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) gets away from Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945290.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) breaks tackles during a run as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945292.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) snags a long pass, setting up a Utah touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945294.jpg

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is sacked by Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945296.jpg

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) escapes the grasp of Utah Utes defensive end Miki Suguturaga (47) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945298.jpg

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley argues with an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945300.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945304.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) pokes the ball away from USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945306.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) takes a pass around the edge as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945332.jpg

A fan takes a selfie with Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) after Utah defeated USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945334.jpg

Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester (34) celebrates the Ute win over USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945336.jpg

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945340.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) takes the ball in for a two point conversion giving Utah the lead as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945342.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) dodges USC Trojans defensive lineman Nick Figueroa (99) and takes the ball in for a two point conversion giving Utah the lead as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945344.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is hit and falls over USC Trojans linebacker Tuasivi Nomura (44) for a touchdown as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2945346.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is hit and falls over USC Trojans linebacker Tuasivi Nomura (44) for a touchdown as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Although USC’s defense started strong and prevented the Utes from scoring until the end of the first quarter, players got sloppy in the second half and racked up costly penalties.

For example, the Utes’ second-to-last scoring drive was aided by a roughing the passer and two defensive pass interference calls.

Altogether, the Trojans had 12 penalties for 93 yards, while Utah had just five for 42.

