Twitter reacts to the Utah Utes’ win over the USC Trojans

In the immediate aftermath of the 20th-ranked Utah Utes’ win over the 7th-ranked USC Trojans on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, fans and other observers shared their reactions.

Here is some of the top reaction.

“This was one of the better days of QB play that I’ve seen in a long time. And Cam Rising is right there at the top of the list with his effort tonight”



Tap in on YouTube: https://t.co/atsHKqFcU8



POWERED by @BetRivers pic.twitter.com/2KcJ92qb9O — The Field of 12 (@TheFieldOf12) October 16, 2022

What a game. GO UTES — Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) October 16, 2022

Hard not to be a little emotional watching Utah pull this off with Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on the helmets. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 16, 2022

never in doubt pic.twitter.com/LvcC36017R — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 16, 2022

I actually feel bad for people who don't watch college football. There is nothing like this. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 16, 2022

BYU fans 🤝 Utah fans

Seeing USC lose — Nate Dowdle (@NateDowdle) October 16, 2022

HOW BOUT THEM UTES!?! — NutJobDaddy (@utedaddy) October 16, 2022

If that is the last time the University of Southern California ever plays a football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, what a perfect way for them to say goodbye. #GoUtes — DOC (@DearOldCrimson) October 16, 2022

Yea rush that field — Avremi Zippel (@UtahRabbi) October 16, 2022

Take down the goal posts cowards — 💀Nightmare Before Krismas🎄 (@5kl) October 16, 2022

THE PAC 12 SOUTH RUNS THROUGH THE 801. SACK LAKE CITY🙌🏽

UTES BABY!!!!!! — Gabriel Sewell, Sr.🇦🇸 (@gsewell_sr) October 16, 2022

Wow!! What a game!! — Becky Lindsey (@Bec6916) October 16, 2022

Utes by 1 on the scoreboard and 1 million in our hearts. — cam beck (@cam_utah) October 16, 2022

That's a dramatic, season-saving win for the Utes. Pac-12 championship hopes still very much alive. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 16, 2022

SCREAMING CRYING WINNING‼️‼️‼️ — The MUSS (@TheMUSS) October 16, 2022

LETS GO UTESSSS!!!! — Dres Anderson (@DrizzyDrezz_6) October 16, 2022

LIGHT THE U‼️‼️ — Nephi Sewell (@jungleboii02) October 16, 2022

That was the best sporting event I’ve ever been to live.



College football rocks. — ethan (@e_pearce_) October 16, 2022

UTES‼️ — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) October 16, 2022

GREAT DAY TO BE A UTE!!!!!!! https://t.co/JksPbjJEqU — lynne roberts (@UtesCoachRob) October 16, 2022

Cam Rising & Dalton Kincaid should be carried home. #Utes — Coach E (@ematagi) October 16, 2022

utes! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) October 16, 2022