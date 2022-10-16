Facebook Twitter
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

‘One of the best tight ends in the country:’ Dalton Kincaid enjoys career night in win over USC

Kincaid finishes with a game-high 16 catches for a career-high 234 yards and a touchdown in Utes win over USC

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE ‘One of the best tight ends in the country:’ Dalton Kincaid enjoys career night in win over USC
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is brought down by USC linebackers Shane Lee (53) and Tuasivi Nomura at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is brought down by USC linebackers Shane Lee (53) and Tuasivi Nomura at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Kincaid caught a game-high 16 passes for a career-high 234 yards against the Trojans.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Leading up to Utah’s game Saturday against No. 7 USC, there was plenty of attention, and rightly so, on the Trojans’ stellar stable of wide receivers.

And while they played as well as advertised, Ute tight end Dalton Kincaid outshined them all.

“He’s an absolute athlete. He’s got to be one of the best tight ends in the country, without a doubt.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid caught a game-high 16 passes for a career-high 234 yards and a touchdown in No. 20 Utah’s 43-42 victory over the Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. 

“It was pretty fun, just knowing what the game meant to us,” Kincaid said. “The environment was awesome and the fans brought it. But coming out with the win was the biggest thing … I just tried to catch it and do what I can with it.”

Kincaid was targeted 16 times and he caught every ball thrown his way. 

With Brant Kuithe going down with a season-ending injury on Sept. 24 at Arizona State, coach Kyle Whittingham has said repeatedly that other tight ends and receivers needed to compensate for the void left by Kuithe.

“Dalton Kincaid — I don’t know what the record is for tight ends in a game here, catches or yards, but he has to be right at the doorstep of that,” Whittingham said. 

Quarterback Cam Rising, who threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns, appreciated what Kincaid provided to the offense in a game that featured plenty of offensive fireworks from both sides. 

“When you’ve got a guy that’s battling and doing everything you can, it makes you want to go that much harder,” Rising said. “He’s the kind that has a knack for catching the ball. You’ve got to force him the ball in some situations.”

Kincaid arrived at Utah two years ago as a transfer from the University of San Diego. He has become a proven weapon and an indispensable part of the Utes’ offense, especially in light of  Kuithe’s absence. 

How does Rising explain the rapport he has with Kincaid?

merlin_2945278.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) makes a cut into the line as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 51
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 51
merlin_2945220.jpg

Utah players get warmed up to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 51
merlin_2945218.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) makes a catch during warmups as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 51
merlin_2945216.jpg

Utah players warm up ahead of facing USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 51
merlin_2945212.jpg

Utah players get warmed up to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 51
merlin_2945214.jpg

Utah Utes place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 51
merlin_2945280.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham runs out with his team as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 51
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) smiles as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and USC play in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) smiles as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 51
merlin_2945274.jpg

Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) and Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrate a Rising touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 51
merlin_2945284.jpg

The officials gather to figure out what to do as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 51
merlin_2945286.jpg

USC Trojans wide receiver Terrell Bynum (0) stiff arms and spins away from Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 51
merlin_2945288.jpg

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) gets away from Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 51
merlin_2945290.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) breaks tackles during a run as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 51
merlin_2945292.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) snags a long pass, setting up a Utah touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 51
merlin_2945294.jpg

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is sacked by Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 51
merlin_2945296.jpg

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) escapes the grasp of Utah Utes defensive end Miki Suguturaga (47) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 51
merlin_2945298.jpg

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley argues with an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 51
merlin_2945300.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 51
merlin_2945304.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) pokes the ball away from USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 51
merlin_2945306.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) takes a pass around the edge as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 51
merlin_2945332.jpg

A fan takes a selfie with Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) after Utah defeated USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

dScott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 51
merlin_2945334.jpg

Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester (34) celebrates the Ute win over USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 51
merlin_2945336.jpg

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 51
merlin_2945340.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) takes the ball in for a two point conversion giving Utah the lead as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 51
merlin_2945342.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) dodges USC Trojans defensive lineman Nick Figueroa (99) and takes the ball in for a two point conversion giving Utah the lead as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 51
merlin_2945344.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is hit and falls over USC Trojans linebacker Tuasivi Nomura (44) for a touchdown as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 51
merlin_2945346.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is hit and falls over USC Trojans linebacker Tuasivi Nomura (44) for a touchdown as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 51
merlin_2945392.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) after a reception and run as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 51
merlin_2945390.jpg

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 51
merlin_2945388.jpg

Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 51
merlin_2945386.jpg

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 51
merlin_2945384.jpg

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
33 of 51
merlin_2945382.jpg

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 51
merlin_2945380.jpg

Players and fans stand and honor former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 51
merlin_2945378.jpg

Players and fans stand and honor former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
36 of 51
merlin_2945376.jpg

Fans stand and shine their lights in honor of former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 51
merlin_2945374.jpg

Fans stand and shine their lights in honor of former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
38 of 51
merlin_2945372.jpg

Fans stand and shine their lights in honor of former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
39 of 51
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is brought down by USC linebackers Shane Lee (53) and Tuasivi Nomura at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is brought down by USC Trojans linebackers Shane Lee (53) and Tuasivi Nomura (44) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
40 of 51
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) puts up a pass as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) puts up a pass as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
41 of 51
merlin_2945366.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) is called for pass interference on USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
42 of 51
merlin_2945364.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) hands off to Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
43 of 51
merlin_2945362.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) catches the the deflected ball as Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) gets called for pass interference on USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
44 of 51
merlin_2945360.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
45 of 51
merlin_2945358.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
46 of 51
merlin_2945356.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
47 of 51
merlin_2945354.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
48 of 51
merlin_2945352.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) points out a false start as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
49 of 51
merlin_2945348.jpg

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) spins away from Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
50 of 51
merlin_2945350.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is shoved out of bounds by USC Trojans linebacker Ralen Goforth (10) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
51 of 51
merlin_2945278.jpg
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
merlin_2945220.jpg
merlin_2945218.jpg
merlin_2945216.jpg
merlin_2945212.jpg
merlin_2945214.jpg
merlin_2945280.jpg
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) smiles as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and USC play in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
merlin_2945274.jpg
merlin_2945284.jpg
merlin_2945286.jpg
merlin_2945288.jpg
merlin_2945290.jpg
merlin_2945292.jpg
merlin_2945294.jpg
merlin_2945296.jpg
merlin_2945298.jpg
merlin_2945300.jpg
merlin_2945304.jpg
merlin_2945306.jpg
merlin_2945332.jpg
merlin_2945334.jpg
merlin_2945336.jpg
merlin_2945340.jpg
merlin_2945342.jpg
merlin_2945344.jpg
merlin_2945346.jpg
merlin_2945392.jpg
merlin_2945390.jpg
merlin_2945388.jpg
merlin_2945386.jpg
merlin_2945384.jpg
merlin_2945382.jpg
merlin_2945380.jpg
merlin_2945378.jpg
merlin_2945376.jpg
merlin_2945374.jpg
merlin_2945372.jpg
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is brought down by USC linebackers Shane Lee (53) and Tuasivi Nomura at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) puts up a pass as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.
merlin_2945366.jpg
merlin_2945364.jpg
merlin_2945362.jpg
merlin_2945360.jpg
merlin_2945358.jpg
merlin_2945356.jpg
merlin_2945354.jpg
merlin_2945352.jpg
merlin_2945348.jpg
merlin_2945350.jpg

“Just a relationship that we’ve been developing since he stepped on campus in 2020. It’s taken off,” he said. “He’s the guy to throw the ball to. You see what he did tonight when he touches the ball like that. He makes plays and he extends them. He can do it all. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re getting him the ball.”

As much as Whittingham misses Kuithe, he’s grateful to have another talented tight end on the roster. 

“He’s an absolute athlete,” he said. “He’s got to be one of the best tight ends in the country, without a doubt.”

Whittingham said it wasn’t just Kincaid that made the difference against USC. Receivers like Devaughn Vele, Money Parks and Jaylen Dixon also made an impact. 

He was confident in what Kincaid and the others could do without Kuithe. 

“The tight end room’s got some really talented young men … It needed to be a concerted effort by three or four guys to pick up the slack for Brant,” Whittingham said. “Those guys certainly did. Brant was a big part of our offensive production but our players have done a good job of picking up the slack in his absence, making a bunch of plays.”

merlin_2945392.jpg

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is tackled by USC defensive back Jaylin Smith after a reception and at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

