Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Fresh off ‘sheer grit’ victory over USC, No. 15 Utah heads into a well-earned bye week

The Ute defense recorded four sacks against USC. Meanwhile, the Trojan defense, which entered the weekend leading the country in sacks, recorded zero.

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
Fresh off 'sheer grit' victory over USC, No. 15 Utah heads into a well-earned bye week
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) takes the ball in for a two point conversion giving Utah the lead as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) takes the ball in for a two point conversion giving Utah the lead as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After his team knocked then-No. 7 USC out of the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday night, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham expressed his pride in his players that battled back from two-touchdown deficits throughout the game.

The Utes trailed 14-0, 21-7 and 28-14 — but rallied.

Finally, with 48 seconds remaining, quarterback Cam Rising scored a touchdown, and then a two-point conversion, to lift them to a thrilling 43-42 win in front of the largest crowd to witness a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah’s defense, which had a shaky performance, giving up 556 yards, stopped the Trojans on their final drive. 

“The toughness and the guts and the grit, the sheer grit and determination of our football team to continue to hang in there,” Whittingham said, “it’s just a joy to coach those guys. I love coaching this team. I’m proud to be associated with them.”

The Ute defense recorded four sacks against USC. Meanwhile, the Trojan defense, which entered the weekend leading the country in sacks, recorded zero. 

Tight end Dalton Kincaid caught 16 passes for 234 yards. He finished one reception shy of the single-game FBS record for a tight end. New Mexico’s Emilio Vallez had 17 catches against UTEP in 1967 and Northwestern’s Jon Harvey had 17 catches against Michigan in 1982.

With the win, Utah (5-2, 3-1) jumped five spots to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday. USC (6-1, 4-1) dropped to five places to No. 12.

“That’s a really good football team that we beat — talented, well-coached. The quarterback’s tremendous. The receiving corps is as good as there is in the country,” Whittingham said. “We had our hands full. We had a tough time getting stops on defense, particularly early in the game. But we made the one we needed most at the end.”

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) makes a cut into the line as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah players get warmed up to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) makes a catch during warmups as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah players warm up ahead of facing USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah players get warmed up to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham runs out with his team as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) smiles as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) and Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrate a Rising touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

The officials gather to figure out what to do as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

USC Trojans wide receiver Terrell Bynum (0) stiff arms and spins away from Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) gets away from Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) breaks tackles during a run as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) snags a long pass, setting up a Utah touchdown as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is sacked by Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) escapes the grasp of Utah Utes defensive end Miki Suguturaga (47) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley argues with an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) pokes the ball away from USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) takes a pass around the edge as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

A fan takes a selfie with Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) after Utah defeated USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester (34) celebrates the Ute win over USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) takes the ball in for a two point conversion giving Utah the lead as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) dodges USC Trojans defensive lineman Nick Figueroa (99) and takes the ball in for a two point conversion giving Utah the lead as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is hit and falls over USC Trojans linebacker Tuasivi Nomura (44) for a touchdown as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is hit and falls over USC Trojans linebacker Tuasivi Nomura (44) for a touchdown as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) after a reception and run as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah fans storm the field as Utah defeats USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Players and fans stand and honor former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Players and fans stand and honor former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Fans stand and shine their lights in honor of former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Fans stand and shine their lights in honor of former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Fans stand and shine their lights in honor of former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is brought down by USC Trojans linebackers Shane Lee (53) and Tuasivi Nomura (44) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) puts up a pass as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) is called for pass interference on USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) hands off to Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) as they and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) catches the the deflected ball as Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) gets called for pass interference on USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham yells at an official as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) points out a false start as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) spins away from Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is shoved out of bounds by USC Trojans linebacker Ralen Goforth (10) as Utah and USC play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Utah won 43-42.

Now the Utes, which remain in contention for the Pac-12 title despite a 42-32 loss at UCLA on Oct. 8, have a bye week. Utah’s next game is a Thursday night matchup against Washington State on Oct. 27. 

Whittingham and his team welcome the break. 

“It’s a great time for a bye. After an emotional win like this, the bye has come later this year than most years,” he said. “We’re in Week 7, plus you have four weeks of training camp — we’ve been at it 11 straight weeks. Players could certainly use some down time right now. It’s not a full bye because we play on Thursday. Which is fine because it gives us another extended period of time for the next game for preparation.”

Wide receiver Devaughn Vele, who caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, said beating USC means a lot on a night when the program once again honored fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe with hand-painted images of them on their helmets. 

“It’s great, especially coming into this bye week as well. We get to recuperate our bodies … We’ll watch the film and correct our mistakes,” Vele said. “I love these kind of games because it shows who’s more knit as a team and who stays together in tough situations. I felt like that was the difference today — having Ty and Aaron on the side of our helmets. It was another reminder of why we had to stay resilient because that game was for them. I’m just grateful that we were able to stay together.”

During the game, the mothers of Jordan and Lowe received their own special helmets as a keepsake. 

That ceremony gave his team a “little boost,” the coach said, as did the “Moment of Loudness” that the school observes to honor Jordan and Lowe for every home game. 

“Between the third and fourth quarters, the tribute we put up, it gives me a boost every game,” Whittingham said. “I think our players feel the same way. It’s a great way to continue to remember those two young men.”

Rising, who threw for 415 yards against USC, said the presence of the mothers of Jordan and Lowe were inspiring. 

“Anytime you see them — such strong people and so resilient,” he said. “They bring an energy with them that radiates throughout the whole entire building. We just built off that.”

