How national voices reacted to Utah’s win over USC

Utah football beat then-No. 7 USC 43-42 in a thriller at Rice-Eccles Stadium — the Utes’ best win of the season and one that puts them right back in the Pac-12 title race.

The game was nationally broadcast on Fox and had attention from across the country.

Here’s a roundup of what national voices thought of the Utes’ upset win.

“The first loss of the Lincoln Riley era transpired in exactly the type of game the Trojans have expected to win given their high-powered offense: a shootout. But as mistakes and injuries piled up and Utah’s offense put up 562 yards, it became too much for USC to overcome.” — Paolo Uggetti, ESPN.

“The fourth quarter of the No. 19 Utes’ 43-42 win against No. 6 Southern California was epic: Utah went 79 yards in 10 plays for a 35-35 tie, USC went 90 yards in 11 plays to make it 42-35 and Utah then marched 75 yards in 15 plays, capped by a gutsy two-point conversion, to take the lead with 48 seconds left. Quarterback Cam Rising had 475 yards of offense and five touchdowns, including the game-winner; he also ran in the two-point try. With the win, Utah moves to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12 to stay alive in the New Year’s Six race.” — Paul Myerberg, USA Today.

“As big No. 86, Dalton Kincaid, wept briefly for all and the TV cameras to see, he reminded how life improves when 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight ends find the weeping too much to stem. He reminded how previous generations might have been too frail to weep, too fearful of the potential appraisal of others. Most of all, he reminded how in this kookiest concoction of a sport, a sport relentless in the senseless, some Saturdays tear through all the emotions, all the way from the 43-40 in Fort Worth through the 52-49 in Knoxville to the 43-42 in Salt Lake City, until the only choice left is the happy weeping.” — Chuck Culpepper, The Washington Post.

“Saturday night’s Utah-USC thriller was another duel high-performing quarterbacks. Ultimately, Utah’s Cam Rising (30-of-44, 415 yards, two TDs; 11 carries for 60 yards and three TDs) upstaged USC’s Caleb Williams (25-of-42, 381 yards, five TDs plus a 55-yard run), capped by Rising running in the go-ahead two-point conversion with 48 seconds left. For the first time all season, the Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) didn’t force a bunch of turnovers, nor did it notch a sack, and thus suffered their first defeat.” — Stewart Mandel, The Athletic.

“The Utes relinquished Pac-12 favorite and playoff contender status last week at UCLA, but on a night they honored two fallen teammates they played inspired and coach Kyle Whittingham made the smart call with a late 2-point conversion.” — Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press.

Hard not to be a little emotional watching Utah pull this off with Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on the helmets. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 16, 2022

Utah was never losing in those helmets! What a win. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 16, 2022

Stinkin' Lincoln Riley strikes again. Scores 42 at Utah! Gives up 43, including the go-for-2 in the final minute. Thank you, Cam Rising, for further exposing Stinkin's weakness. Hooray for Hollywood. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 16, 2022