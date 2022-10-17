The Vols beat the Tide. Now they have to pay the bill

After a night to remember for the Volunteers, Tennessee’s football program is raising money to pay for replacement goalposts torn down at Neyland Stadium following a win against Alabama’s Crimson Tide.

Fans rushed the field when Chase McGrath, the Vols’ kicker, kicked a 40-yard field goal after the clock had run out. The final score was 52-49, resulting in Tennessee jumping from No. 6 to No. 3 in college football polls and sending Alabama from No. 1 to No. 6. To add to the hype, Saturday’s game ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide, NPR reported.

The losing streak wasn’t the only thing to fall, as Vols fans tore down the goalposts to celebrate the win. The uprights were carried across a sea of orange to be thrown into the Tennessee River, a repeat of when Tennessee beat Florida back in 1998, Saturday Down South wrote.

While the goalposts were ceremoniously thrown into the Tennessee River, University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd had a cigar in his hand and a grin on his face. When asked about the cost to replace the goalposts, Boyd said in a video circulating on Twitter, “It doesn’t matter. We’re doing this every year.”

With a big celebration comes a big cost, however. In a tweet on Sunday, the Tennessee football program asked its fans to help fund the replacement goalposts after an “awesome” night.

“Y’all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled ’em out of Neyland and dumped ’em in the Tennessee River? Yeah, that was awesome,” Tennessee wrote. “Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week’s game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y’all help us out?”

The “Volstarter” crowdfund includes donation tiers of $16, $52.49 and $1,019.15. These were included to commemorate the number of seasons since the Vols had beaten the Tide, the final score of the game and the capacity of the sold-out stadium, respectively.

“We thought this was a fun way to invite Vol Nation to continue in the celebration,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White told ESPN. “We had heard before and during the game that the fans would support a celebration, no matter the cost, so we leaned into that enthusiasm.”

There has been criticism of the crowdfunding, however, as NPR wrote that the event sported both high viewership nationally and a sold-out stadium. The Knoxville New Sentinel reported that Tennessee’s athletic program currently has an operating budget of $170 million, with head coach Josh Heupel’s salary at $5 million this season, according to ESPN.

As of Monday morning, over 55% of the goal has been raised with over $83,000 coming from nearly 2,200 donors, the Volstarter website reported.

Even with Vols fans’ support, Tennessee has another bill to pay. The NCAA Southeastern Conference wasn’t as keen on Neyland Stadium’s goalposts going for a swim and Tennessee was fined $100,000 for the fans that rushed the field following the win. ESPN reported that this is Tennessee’s second offense against the SEC’s field access policy and a third offense would result in a fine of $250,000.

