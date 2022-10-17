Midterm elections are coming up soon and a recent poll showed voters are leaning to vote for Republican representation in Congress this fall.

Let’s get into it.

Here’s what the poll showed

A New York Times poll showed that 49% of voters are planning to vote for Republican representatives and 45% of voters plan to vote for a Democrat on election day.

Women voting in this election are a driving force, according to The Washington Post. A large shift in voters leaning Republican has widely come from female voters who identify as independent. Currently, independent female voters lean toward Republican representation by 18 points when they originally favored Democrats by 14 points back in September, The New York Times reported.

“I’m shifting more towards Republican because I feel like they’re more geared towards business,” Robin Ackerman, a 37-year-old Democrat, told The New York Times.

Ackerman said that despite her disappointment in the Supreme Court deciding to overturn Roe v. Wade, she has other concerns that are influencing her decision to vote Republican this fall.

“That really doesn’t have a lot to do with my decision,” Ackerman said regarding Roe v. Wade. “I’m more worried about other things.”

Related Why the midterms are nearly impossible to predict this year

The strategies each party is using to sway voters

The Public Opinion Strategies for NBC News found that voters have very specific issues they trust certain parties to take care of if they are voted in.

“In past campaigns, the top one or two issues in the election were closely contested and divided between the two political parties,” Public Opinion Strategies partner Bill McInturff said. “This election is different. Each party holds a wide marginal advantage on a distinct set of issues.”

The Guardian reported that the Public Opinion Strategies survey found that 86% of voters would choose a Democratic representative for climate change, 71% would choose a Democrat for abortion, 74% would select a Democrat for gun control and 67% would choose a Democrat to aid in threats of democracy.

However, the survey also found that 65% of voters would choose Republican rule on crime, 90% of voters would select Republican representatives to handle border security and immigration and 60% would vote for Republican representatives to take care of the economy and jobs.

“America is more polarized than at any point in the last 40-plus years. Partisans have retreated to their own corners, with limited engagement between partisans, and very little to no overlap of agreement on any major issue,” McInturff said.

