Which university is Utah’s best?

WalletHub released the results of a new analysis, in which it compared over 900 schools in the United States to determine the best schools for the best prices. As inflation and other factors increase the cost of living in the U.S., parents are looking to help their children find the best education for a reasonable price.

The comparative analysis weighed various aspects of higher education, such as campus experience, costs and financing, campus safety, career outcomes, student selectivity, faculty resources and academic outcomes.

Here are the results of WalletHub’s analysis.

Best colleges in Utah

Brigham Young University-Provo. University of Utah. Utah State University. Southern Utah University.

Brigham Young University ranked first in admission rate, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary. The school ranked second in student-faculty ratio and on-campus crime, third in gender and racial diversity and fourth in net cost.

Meanwhile, the University of Utah ranked first in student-faculty ratio and gender and racial diversity. It ranked second in graduation rate, post-attendance median salary and net cost, and ranked fourth in admission rate and on-campus crime.

In the overall rankings of the survey, BYU ranked 82nd, while the University of Utah ranked 301st.

Best colleges in the U.S.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Yale University. California Institute of Technology. Princeton University. Harvard University. Stanford University. Rice University. University of Pennsylvania. Georgia Institute of Technology. Duke University.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology and California Institute of Technology both had some of the best student-to-faculty ratios, and also ranked high for student outcomes, landing them in first and third place, respectively.

How to choose an affordable college?

Choosing an affordable college can be difficult. It’s important to keep in mind that some schools with a higher tuition price might also give more financial aid than schools with a lower tuition price — it all depends.

Corey Seemiller, a professor at Wright State University, gave advice on how to avoid student debt.

“One great avenue is to go into the workforce right after high school and work for an organization that has a tuition remission program or college partnership program,” Seemiller said in a press release from WalletHub emailed to the Deseret News. “This would allow the student to make money while going to school, which is paid for by their workplace, and then work their way up through the organization while they are in school.”

Working in college, along with applying for scholarships, can reduce the amount of student loans necessary for a college education.