Did Barack Obama criticize cancel culture?

During a podcast interview, former President Barack Obama criticized the Democratic Party for being too easily offended. CNN reports that Obama said the members of his party can sometimes be a “buzzkill.”

Obama recently went on the “Pod Save America” podcast and discussed how Democrats have appeared to be “scolding” on social issues, instead of spreading a message of equality, per The New York Post.

If we want our democracy to function, we have to show up this election for the Governors, Secretaries of State and the candidates down the ballot who are going to protect voting rights and our electoral process. Because these seats wield a lot of power, and that power matters. pic.twitter.com/D6ehzPunRi — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 15, 2022

“Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” Obama said, according to Fox News.

CNN reports that Obama didn’t completely condemn the party’s focus on “wokeness,” but is instead suggesting the party becomes more considerate and understanding. He stated in the interview that being understanding is more real and more grounded.

Obama also criticized himself and fellow Democrats for being too bogged down by policies.

This is not the first time Obama has criticized Democratic culture for calling people out. Three years ago, in October 2019, the former president spoke at the Obama Foundation summit about the prevalence of “call-out culture,” per The New York Times.

During that speech, Obama told the audience that the world is “messy” and that good people do have flaws.